The Upcoming WWII Movie ‘The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ Looks Incredible: TRAILER

The trailer is out for “The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare,” and it looks like a must-watch movie.

Everyone who reads OutKick knows I’m a huge fan of war movies and shows. That’s why I’ve been hyping up “Masters of the Air” so much. Nothing gets the blood pumping like a great war story, especially if it’s true.

"Masters of the Air" is an incredible WWII series about bomber crews that brings "Band of Brothers" to the skies of Europe.



You'll cheer, laugh, cry and feel immense pride in our WWII heroes.



God bless the USA!



That leads me to “The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare” with Henry Cavill, Alan Ritchson and Alex Pettyfer. It looks like we’re definitely going to be in for a fun one.

The plot is described as follows:

Based upon recently declassified files of the British War Department and inspired by true events, THE MINISTRY OF UNGENTLEMANLY WARFARE is an action-comedy that tells the story of the first-ever special forces organization formed during WWII by UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill and a small group of military officials including author Ian Fleming. The top-secret combat unit, composed of a motley crew of rogues and mavericks, goes on a daring mission against the Nazis using entirely unconventional and utterly “ungentlemanly” fighting techniques. Ultimately their audacious approach changed the course of the war and laid the foundation for the British SAS and modern Black Ops warfare.

Does that spike your pulse a bit? Well, it damn sure should, but if it didn’t, I can promise you the trailer will. Give it a watch below.

“The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare” looks like a ton of fun.

Seriously, how fun does this movie look like it will be? The cast is loaded, the plot is awesome and it looks like it will be stacked with action.

What’s not to love? I was sold the moment I saw Henry Cavill was in the cast. Everything after that was a bonus.

The man is an absolute superstar.

Henry Cavill stars in the upcoming movie “The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare.” (Photo by Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty Images for Netflix)

For those of you who don’t know, the SAS – the British’s Tier One direct action unit – is one of the most badass units in the world, and this movie will tell the backstory of black ops across the pond.

Specifically, it will focus on the Special Operations Executive, which focused on no-fail missions during WWII. The organization played a large role in the legendary assassination of Nazi leader Reinhard Heydrich.

How much of the movie will be based on specific true stories? That remains to be seen, but the roots of the film are very much based in fact. Definitely hop on over to Google if you want to do an extensive deep dive into WWII black ops.

For those of you interested – which is probably most of you – “The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare” hits theaters April 19. We’ll definitely have plenty of coverage here at OutKick, and I can’t wait to check it out.