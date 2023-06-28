‘The Match VIII’ Pick: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson Vs. Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce

Videos by OutKick

In the dog days of summer it’s more acceptable to bet random events such as The Match VIII. The Golden State Warriors’ champions Steph Curry and Klay Thompson take on Kansas City Chiefs’ legends Pat Mahomes and Travis Kelce in the 8th version of The Match.

Capital One’s The Match is a one-day, 12-hole golf event with a “scramble” format. Both teammates will hit a tee shot, then both will play the 2nd shot based from where the best tee shot lands.

The Match VII tees off on 6:30 p.m. ET Thursday, June 29th at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas and it airs on TNT. It would be fun if these guys make side bets. But, this is a charity event with proceeds being donated to the No Hungry Kid campaign.

‘The Match 8’ Betting Odds (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Steph Curry & Klay Thompson: -230

Patrick Mahomes & Travis Kelce: +195

Past results for ‘The Match’ courtesy of Covers.com.

Look, I don’t have anyway to actually handicap this event. It’s not like there is shot-link data for any of these guys. I’m applying the same handicapping angle to The Match as when I bet the NBA playoffs, which is backing the team with the best player.

In The Match, Steph is by far the best golfer and fellow Splash Brother, Klay, is the worst. According to CBS Sports’ Mike McClure, Curry is a +1.0 handicap, Mahomes is +7.7, Kelce is +11.0 and Thompson is +15.0.

One of my favorite golfers, Collin Morikawa, broke down these guys’ swings for Golf Digest. Morikawa ranked Kelce with the best swing of the group, Steph was 2nd, Mahomes was 3rd and Klay was 4th.

Despite saying Kelce had the best swing, Morikawa picked the Splash Brothers to win The Match VII because he knows Curry is pretty much a “scratch golfer”.

NBA Finals MVP with the hole-out at @ACChampionship!pic.twitter.com/l4GQWNTK27 — Golf Central (@GolfCentral) July 8, 2022

Curry, Mahomes, and Kelce all played in the 2022 American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course. Steph placed T16, Mahomes finished T51, and Kelce was T64.

BET: Steph Curry & Klay Thompson (-230) at DraftKings

Gambling strategy: This is a “funsies” or “Pizza Bet” only. My wagers on PGA Tour events dwarf anything I’ll have on The Match VIII. I’d suggest placing a $23 bet, at most, on Steph & Klay to earn a $10 profit.

Longest Tee Shot at Holes 2, 5, and 7

Steph Curry & Klay Thompson: -250

Patrick Mahomes & Travis Kelce: +175

Apparently, Mahomes, aka The Right Arm of God, can also launch the ball off the tee. According to Sports Illustrated, Mahomes hit a drive 318 yards at Hole No. 7 in The Match VI last summer at this same golf course.

"Step right up folks and see if you can outdrive the famous Golf Ball, uh, whacker guy."



H/T Patrick Mahomes/Instagram pic.twitter.com/p7Gergq50V — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) January 24, 2019

Since The Match VIII is a charity event, I’d imagine all four of these guys are going “full send” off the tee Thursday. It makes sense based on their full-time jobs that Curry has the touch and Mahomes has the power.

I’m going to follow that simple logic and hedge my “Steph Curry and Klay Thompson to win ‘The Match VII'” (-230) look above with a …

BET: Patrick Mahomes & Travis Kelce have the longest tee shot Holes 2, 5, and 7

Betting odds for the “longest tee shot” at Holes 2, 5, and 7 in “The Match VIII” from DraftKings.

