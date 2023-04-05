Tony Finau’s Wife Offers Behind-The-Scenes Look At Nike’s Masters Party, Swag Bags

Videos by OutKick

As The Masters get underway this week, 88 golfers and their families have converged on Augusta, Georgia to be apart of a tradition unlike any other. There are a lot of awesome storylines to watch over the next four (maybe five?) days, but Tiger Woods is already drawing massive crowds for what might be his last romp through the azaleas.

Although the tournament itself doesn’t get underway until Thursday, the fanfare has already begun!

Among the many ongoings around Magnolia Lane, Nike invited its sponsored golfers and their families to kick the week off in style. The Swoosh held its Masters party in the days leading up to the Par 3 contest on Wednesday and Tony Finau’s family made the trip east in time to partake.

They loaded onto the private jet and flew from Scottsdale to Georgia on Monday.

The Nike party was on Tuesday at a house that was rented out specifically for the event. Tony’s wife Alayna provided a behind-the-scenes look at the action.

Nike’s Masters party looked like a blast.

Upon arrival, the attendees were greeted with an epic spread of snacks, both sweet, savory and every flavor in between. All of the treats catered to the theme, and the swag was endless. Hats, sunglasses, and shoes were laid out throughout the home, which was equipped with a pool table, cornhole, and a pool.

Even the pillows were Nike-branded! They didn’t miss a detail.

On the way out, every guest got a swag bag to go, and a fresh pair of Air Force 1s. Even the kids!

Being a professional golfer is the dream for many, if not most. But it pays to know a professional golfer as well! The Finau family had a blast at the Nike party and left with all kinds of free stuff. Who doesn’t like free stuff?