The Masters: A 30-1 Odds Boost Unlike Any Other at FanDuel Sportsbook

It’s officially Masters week, and FanDuel Sportsbook is giving new users an odds boost unlike any other.

Here’s the deal: Bet $5 on Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, or Rory McIlroy to make the cut at The Masters and if the player you wagered on is still playing on Saturday, you’ll pocket $150 in winnings. That represents an unbelievable 30-1 odds boost, available to new users after making an initial deposit. New users can lock in this offer now by clicking on this link.

Note: Once you click on the link above and complete the registration process, you’ll be able to claim this offer by funding your account with at least $10 and making your first bet on Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, or Rory McIlroy to make the cut. Winning wagers will fully settle in your account within 72 hours.

Dustin Johnson is currently -900 to make the cut, while Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy are -450 and -700 respectively. You can forget about those odds though since yours are +3000 (30/1) when you claim this limited-time offer!

So, if you’re new to sports betting and thinking about opening an account, this odds boost event is the perfect way to start. You’ve got a solid opportunity to build your bankroll with the FanDuel Sportsbook !

Bet $5, make $150. You can’t beat it! What are you waiting for?! Lock in this fantastic boost opportunity NOW!