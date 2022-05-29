The Miami Marlins have officially called up their top pitching prospect, Edward Cabrera. The flame throwing right-hander is expected to join the team in Colorado to take on the Rockies. Tough place to debut on the mound, but congratulations to the kid anyway. A big moment for him.

The Miami Marlins are calling up top pitching prospect Edward Cabrera. I expect him to make his season debut Tuesday night against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, per sources. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) May 29, 2022

Sharing recent Edward Cabrera highlights, for no particular reason #MakeItMiami pic.twitter.com/s7CPqxS4e5 — Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) May 29, 2022

Cabrera made his debut back in 2021 where he pitched to a 5.81 ERA in three losses. Now, the 24-year-old returns to the big leagues having posted an ERA of 3.90 in the minors striking out 12.7 hitters per nine innings pitched.

The Marlins are calling the kid up to see if that magic touch can translate to the big leagues and help their young squad compete in the NL East. Power stuff is what just about every advanced scout looks for in a prospect and Edward Cabrera has it — he just needs to manage his walks. Location matters too and we’ll be paying close attention to how this young gunner adjusts to the pressure. He’s surrendered 4.9 walks per nine in his six appearances in 2022. Nothing disastrous a little coaching can’t fix.

But as you can see on video, wicked movement that if corralled, can be one of the sport’s top arms.