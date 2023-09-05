The ManningCast Won’t Have A Third Host And That’s A Good Idea

Videos by OutKick

ESPN2’s ManningCast works because it’s Peyton and Eli Manning, and Peyton and Eli Manning only.

Thankfully, ESPN executives apparently realized this after rumors that the duo would be adding a third person to the broadcast team after a Peyton Manning post went viral yesterday.

MANNINGCAST BRINGS A LAID BACK, FUN BROADCAST STYLE

On Monday, Peyton Manning and his Omaha Productions production company sent the social media sports world into a whirlwind after Manning posted a photo of himself holding a binder that read “Confidential: Third Host Auditions.”

Immediately, people began speculating on who could be a viable co-host for the pair of former NFL brothers with everybody from Adam Schefter to Pat McAfee being banterd about. (Many on social media mentioned Tom Brady, which would never happen as Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million deal with FOX and they aren’t going to just suddenly let him go to the ABC / Disney owned ESPN).

Meanwhile, I had a different reaction to the rumored news and said that ESPN would essentially ruin the uniqueness of the broadcast if they added an official third host to the Manning broadcast – especially since they already have guests coming on throughout the Monday Night Football broadcast to begin with.

Fortunately, it appears that the whole audition thing was just a marketing ploy after Omaha Productions released a video today featuring a who’s who of celebrities and personalities that were “auditioning” for the ManningCast role.

You could say the auditions for a third ManningCast host did not go as expected. pic.twitter.com/dDfdblWpVm — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) September 5, 2023

THE MANNINGS DELIVERED IN A HILARIOUS VIDEO

The audition video showcased why Peyton and Eli work – their natural goofiness and “regular guy” personas resonate with people.

Their reactions to “auditions” from Mike Tyson to Pat McAfee to Reese Witherspoon ripping Peyton thinking he was the Nationwide Insurance guy are exactly why ESPN would be fools to add a third host.

Let the Manning brothers (sorry, Cooper) do what they know how to do.

Eli and Peyton Manning react to Gumby drinking a beer through his eye. 🍺🤣 pic.twitter.com/JgLG7Al9jE — Sportsbook Review (@SBRReview) December 20, 2022

MANNINGCAST, KAYROD CAST WORK

I’ve written in the past that with the rise of the alt-casts like ManningCast and the KayRod Cast – both of which have been ratings successes and for the most part enjoyed by sports fans – TV executives from other networks will soon want to copy the formula.

Once that happens it’s going to oversaturate the alt-casts and they will soon go the way of podcasts.

Every game, every network, every sport does not need an alt-cast. Execs need to be smart with who and how they cast for the new broadcasts and really think it how before going all-in.

Manning and KayRod work because the personalities play off of each other well, and also because of the game circumstances. (ManningCast airs during Monday Night Football, while KayRod airs during ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball).

In 2021, ESPN did try to add another host to the ManningCast. Fortunately, it didn’t go through then, and it appears it hasn’t now either.

In the words of generations of parents – including I’m sure Archie Manning himself – “if it’s not broke, don’t fix it.”