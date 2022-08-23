Chilling New Trailer Drops For ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Series

Another trailer has dropped for “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.”

The highly-anticipated prequel series premieres September 2 on Amazon, and the latest trailer paints a chilling experience for fans of J.R.R. Tolkien’s work.

Watch the Official Trailer for #TheRingsOfPower now. Join us in Middle-earth on September 2.pic.twitter.com/TEXeaa1gVP — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) August 23, 2022

The plot of the highly-anticipated series is as follows:

Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.

There has been hype surrounding “The Rings of Power” for several years. Ever since the word first broke that Amazon was going to release a “LOTR” series, fans couldn’t soak up enough information.

Now, we’re just a few days away from the premiere of “The Rings of Power,” and it looks like it’s going to be a fascinating ride.

“The Rings of Power” premieres September 2 on Amazon. (Credit: Amazon Studios)

Remember, Amazon spent roughly $500 million on the first season. The amount of money that has been invested into this series is nothing short of incredible.

Amazon is also clearly trying to tap into the magic “Game of Thrones” captured for nearly a decade, and it’s the same magic “House of the Dragon” is tapping into right now.

When does “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” premiere on Amazon? (Credit: Amazon Studios)

While episodes for “The Rings of Power” will drop on Fridays and “House of the Dragon” releases episodes on Sundays, the two shows are absolutely competing against each other.

Yes, you can watch one without interfering with the other, but anyone who thinks Amazon and HBO aren’t fighting for the most viewership minutes is delusional.

Amazon spent $500 million on the first season of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” (Credit: Amazon Studios)

Finally, there’s been some concern online that the show is going to be mega-woke. Until we actually get some episodes, let’s not jump to conclusions. Let’s all embrace it and enjoy it September 2, and just see where it goes from there!