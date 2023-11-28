The Lesbian From Sex & The City Claims She’s Going On A Hunger Strike To Create Peace In The Middle East

Videos by OutKick

Welp, that’s it, boys, we’re about to get peace in the Middle East.

In a dramatic moment in the history of the Middle East and Peace, lesbian Cynthia Nixon, who made a millions as Miranda Hobbes on HBO’s smash-hit series “Sex and the City,” stood in front of the White House Monday and declared she was going on a hunger strike — she’ll be joined by politicians Madinah Wilson-Anton of Delaware, Zohran Mamdani of New York, Mauree Turner of Oklahoma, Sam Rasoul of Virginia and Abraham Aiyash of Michigan — to force President Biden to declare ceasefire between Israel and Iranian-backed scumbags in Palestine.

Yes, Cynthia Nixon thinks she has that much pull these days.

“None of this is normal. None of this is routine and none of this can be allowed to continue,” Cynthia, 57, railed during her big speech. “We are here hunger-striking just to sort of mirror to Biden the kind of deprivation that is happening in Gaza and how he has it within his power to make a ceasefire happen.”

Actress Cynthia Nixon speaks as she announces a hunger strike calling for a ceasefire in Gaza outside the White House on November 27, 2023 in Washington, DC. Nixon, who was joined by state legislators, community leaders and activist, demands that President Biden call for a permanent ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war and stops military aid to Israel. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

In October, as tensions were rising and bombs were flying, Cynthia took to Instagram where she posted a big declaration declaring, “We need a ceasefire now.”

Nixon mentioned Hamas twice in her big letter posted on Instagram. As you’d expect, she chose her words carefully and made sure to paint Jewish leadership as the problem.

“I mourn for the millions of innocent Palestinian civilians who have been occupied and oppressed for so long, and who are now being killed systematically — cut off from food, water, electricity and bombed mercilessly – by a regime that has all but announced its intention to commit genocide,” Nixon wrote about the Jewish state.

Bold words, Cindy.

It didn’t work.

Cynthia and her fellow LGBTQ++ activists, including her wife, who ironically never seem to vacation in the Middle East, went back to the drawing board, and the best they could come up with was Cynthia joining a hunger strike like it’s the 1980s and people still care about hunger strikes.

Christine Marinoni and wife Cynthia Nixon pose at the opening night after party for The New Group Theater production of “The True”at Yotel’s Green Fig Urban Eatery on September 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

So bold, so brave.

You know what would be brave? It would be brave if Cynthia and her fellow activists hopped on jets to Qatar to meet with Hamas leadership and THEN declare a hunger strike until Joe Biden declared a ceasefire.

Jane Fonda had the balls to go to North Vietnam in 1972 for a photo-op.

USA/Vietnam: Jane Fonda talking with a North Vietnamese anti-aircraft gun crew, Hanoi, July 1972. (Photo by: Pictures from History/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Do you have those kind of balls, Cynthia?

Sack up. Hop on a plane and go meet with these dudes who traffic in war, death, destruction, and raping Jewish women.

She won’t.

She’ll get her 15 minutes this week, then she’ll fade off for 20 days and then she’ll do something else to seem cool within the activist world. That’s how these losers operate. It’s one cause after another. It’s another look at me, I’m famous moment after another.

Good luck with the hunger strike. Let us know when you decide to have a glass of wine and a vegan salad this Friday night. Let’s all celebrate.

Stay fraudulent.