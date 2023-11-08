The Left Didn’t Want Public To Know Trans Shooter Had Desire To Kill White People | Tomi Lahren

Videos by OutKick

It’s been nearly eight months but at last, the manifesto belonging to the trans shooter, the one who shot up Covenant Christian school right here in Nashville and murdered six innocent Christians, including three children, was reportedly leaked earlier this week.

Here’s a refresher, 28-year-old transgender Audrey Hale infiltrated the Covenant School on March 27 on a quest to slaughter innocent Christians. Her rampage came to an end after brave Metro Nashville officers took her down.

We knew shortly after the massacre occurred that several journals belonging to the shooter were uncovered but authorities and even lawsuits went to great lengths to keep them from the public. Why, you ask? Well the contents of course.

TOPSHOT – Mary Habibian holds a sign that read “Why? Why?” at a makeshift memorial for victims of a shooting at the Covenant School campus, in Nashville, Tennessee, March 29, 2023. – A heavily armed former student killed three young children and three staff in what appeared to be a carefully planned attack at a private elementary school in Nashville on March 27, 2023, before being shot dead by police. Chief of Police John Drake named the suspect as Audrey Hale, 28, who the officer later said identified as transgender. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

So let’s get into that content.

The long-awaited and long-buried snippets from that manifesto expose a motivation and driving force behind the slaughter that is even darker than we have speculated. At least the pages that are now public, which so far no one has denied are authentic.

The scribbles titled “Death Day” discuss the trans shooter’s desire to kill white people with “white privileges.”

The shooter also gloats about being ready to kill and ready to die doing it.

Let’s be clear, these writings were never released by the authorities as is typical for other manifestos, for manifestos written by the more “advantageous to the narrative” perpetrators.

These three pages were leaked by conservative pundit and host, Steven Crowder. We do not know who gave him these pages.

And ya know, thank goodness they were leaked.

It’s BS that these writings have been hidden for this long. The public deserves to know what motivates hate.

And guess what sure as hell appeared to have motivated this shooter…racism alright…against white people!

And guess what, the desire to gun down white people is indeed racism and is indeed a hate crime. Just not the racism that fits the Left’s favorite narrative, which is why they don’t wanna talk about it.

And isn’t that sick? Sick that the Left hoped this manifesto never saw the light of day…

Why coddle racism? Why coddle anti-whiteness? Bigotry? Hate?

That’s a damn good question we will likely never get the answer to.

But at least, we hear in Nashville we have a small snippet of the truth and I have a feeling this is just the tip of the iceberg.

Those are my Final Thoughts. From Nashville, God bless and take care.