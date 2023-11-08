The Left Didn’t Want Public To Know Trans Shooter Had Desire To Kill White People | Tomi Lahren

Videos by OutKick

It’s been nearly eight months but at last, the manifesto belonging to the trans shooter, the one who shot up Covenant Christian school right here in Nashville and murdered six innocent Christians, including three children, was reportedly leaked earlier this week. 

Here’s a refresher, 28-year-old transgender Audrey Hale infiltrated the Covenant School on March 27 on a quest to slaughter innocent Christians. Her rampage came to an end after brave Metro Nashville officers took her down. 

We knew shortly after the massacre occurred that several journals belonging to the shooter were uncovered but authorities and even lawsuits went to great lengths to keep them from the public. Why, you ask? Well the contents of course. 

TOPSHOT – Mary Habibian holds a sign that read “Why? Why?” at a makeshift memorial for victims of a shooting at the Covenant School campus, in Nashville, Tennessee, March 29, 2023. – A heavily armed former student killed three young children and three staff in what appeared to be a carefully planned attack at a private elementary school in Nashville on March 27, 2023, before being shot dead by police. Chief of Police John Drake named the suspect as Audrey Hale, 28, who the officer later said identified as transgender. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

So let’s get into that content. 

The long-awaited and long-buried snippets from that manifesto expose a motivation and driving force behind the slaughter that is even darker than we have speculated. At least the pages that are now public, which so far no one has denied are authentic. 

The scribbles titled “Death Day” discuss the trans shooter’s desire to kill white people with “white privileges.”

The shooter also gloats about being ready to kill and ready to die doing it. 

Let’s be clear, these writings were never released by the authorities as is typical for other manifestos, for manifestos written by the more “advantageous to the narrative” perpetrators.

These three pages were leaked by conservative pundit and host, Steven Crowder. We do not know who gave him these pages.

And ya know, thank goodness they were leaked. 

Some Parents Of Nashville Shooting Victims Don’t Want Manifesto Released

It’s BS that these writings have been hidden for this long. The public deserves to know what motivates hate. 

And guess what sure as hell appeared to have motivated this shooter…racism alright…against white people!

And guess what, the desire to gun down white people is indeed racism and is indeed a hate crime. Just not the racism that fits the Left’s favorite narrative, which is why they don’t wanna talk about it. 

And isn’t that sick? Sick that the Left hoped this manifesto never saw the light of day…

Why coddle racism? Why coddle anti-whiteness? Bigotry? Hate?

That’s a damn good question we will likely never get the answer to. 

But at least, we hear in Nashville we have a small snippet of the truth and I have a feeling this is just the tip of the iceberg.

Those are my Final Thoughts. From Nashville, God bless and take care. 

Written by Tomi Lahren

Tomi Lahren

Tomi Lahren hosts the evening opinion show Tomi Lahren is Fearless on Outkick.com which features her signature bold takes on trending culture stories driving the conversation across America, along with guest interviews with newsmakers spanning the world of sports, entertainment, pop culture and social media.

She also serves as a FOX News Media contributor as well as the exclusive voice of FOX News Commentary on FOX News Audio where she offers her perspective on everything from pop culture to politics with a 60-second FOX News Audio produced feature. The segment is syndicated three times per weekday across more than 160 FOX News Radio stations.

With more than 8 million social media followers, Lahren has become a sensation known for her viral videos, where she offers her opinion on everything from politics to pop culture. Previously, she served as host of FOX Nation's Final Thoughts and No Interruption and provided commentary across FOX News Media’s programming since joining the company in 2017. Throughout her tenure, she has conducted notable interviews with guests including Caitlyn Jenner, music stars Clay Aiken and Ryan Weaver, NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki and UFC legend Tito Ortiz.

Prior to joining FOX, she hosted Tomi on The Blaze and On Point with Tomi Lahren on One America News Network. A native of Rapid City, South Dakota, Lahren is a graduate of The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where she earned her B.A. in broadcast journalism and political science. She also produced and hosted the university’s political roundtable show The Scramble on UNLV-TV.

Lahren is also the author of Never Play Dead: How the Truth Makes You Unstoppable, which inspires readers to shed fear, find inner strength and speak the truth.

Leave a Reply