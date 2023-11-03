The Left Acts Like An Average American As Speaker Of The House Is As Wild As Bigfoot | Tomi Lahren

Videos by OutKick

Our new speaker of the house appears to be a regular person with a regular person net worth and the Left is SUSPICIOUS!

It’s time for Final Thoughts.

Folks, the Left is so damn used to – and so supportive of – it’s politicians getting rich off politics and/or having a suspiciously strong stock portfolio that they were taken aback and I mean violently take aback to discover this smoking gun bombshell damning truth nugget about the new Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson …

He doesn’t have retirement savings, he doesn’t own any stocks, has less than $5,000 dollars in his bank account, has a mortgage, a home equity loan and a personal loan. He likely lives paycheck to paycheck.

Holy hell. Is he the boogeyman? Bigfoot? The loch ness monster?

No, morons. He sounds a helluva lot like…AN AVERAGE FREAKIN AMERICAN!

And guess what, that shouldn’t scare you, that should COMFORT you!

The House of Representatives is supposed to serve as the “people’s house,” it was intended to be made up of community leaders who stepped up to serve their fellow constituents and represent their needs, their struggles and be one of them.

But somehow, thanks to the twisted and dirty game of politics that so-called “leaders” on both sides are far too good at playing, being an elected servant of the people has become a multi-million dollar gig thanks to side hustles, kickbacks, and very VERY “intuitive” stock predictions.

So does it bother me that Speaker Johnson appears to be a pretty average Joe with pretty average Joe finances?

Um, HELL NO!

But the folks over there at the Daily Beast are suspicious. They don’t see any corruption in Speaker Johnson and that leaves them feeling a little unsettled.

You’re right, I don’t know he will manage to budget our money effectively given he clearly doesn’t know how to bankroll special interest dollars like his cohorts on the Left AND the Right!

What’s next, Daily Beast, are you gonna drop some more fear porn like …

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 02: U.S. Speaker of the House Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) listens as he waits for his turn to speak during a news briefing at the U.S. Capitol on November 2, 2023 in Washington, DC. House Republican held a Conference meeting to discuss party agenda. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Mike Johnson has been married for over two decades

Or something truly horrifying like, he has four kids?!

I bet these idiots in the media will also find a way to vilify the fact that Speaker Johnson took in a black teenager and raised him as his own 24 years ago!

I tell ya what, isn’t it sick and sad that the political establishment along with the establishment media has been conditioned and trained to believe that an average guy with a good family and not a lot of extra fuss and frills is the real threat and the guy whose crackhead, prostitute-loving son profited off the office is just a “loving father?”

I encourage these media hacks to step out of DC, or New York or LA and get into the heart of this country. Be prepared to see a lot of average Americans working hard and asking for little in return.

It’ll probably shock and scare the hell out of you and that says everything about YOU!

Those are my Final Thoughts. From Nashville, God bless and take care.

