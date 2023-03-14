‘The Last Of Us’ Season Finale Puts Up Outrageous TV Ratings, Proves The Show Is A Hit

Videos by OutKick

“The Last of Us” ended season one with some huge ratings.

The first season of the HBO series came to a brutally violent and epic close Sunday night. Now, the ratings are in for the ninth and final episode of season one.

Following the same trend as the rest of the season, the numbers are gigantic.

“The Last of Us” finale puts up big ratings. (Credit: HBO)

“The Last of Us” dominated all of season one.

The season finale had 8.2 million viewers on HBO Max and linear telecasts Sunday night, according to a release from HBO. That was the highest ratings for the Sunday night broadcast of the season, and it was a 75% increase over the season premiere.

HBO also announced the show is averaging a staggering 30.4 million viewers through the first six episodes. That means most of the audience is streaming it after the fact, but as long as people are watching, that’s all that matters.

“The Last of Us” dominated all of season one. (Credit: HBO)

“The Last of Us” has been a monster hit since the premiere episode, and the ratings prove that to be true.

This is what happens when you give fans a show that is truly entertaining and incredibly gritty. It blows up, people get captivated and word of mouth starts to spread.

The show has become a cultural phenomenon.

Think to yourself for a moment. How many people do you know watching “The Last of Us” right now? I bet it’s several. It’s the only show everyone in my friend group is talking about.

The only other shows that match it are “Yellowstone” and “House of the Dragon.” You know what all three have in common? They’re shows just focused on giving fans a great time and nothing more or less. There’s no woke nonsense or any of that garbage.

Just lots of carnage, action and suspense.

“The Last of Us” has taken the entertainment world by storm. (Credit: HBO)

Hopefully, the rest of Hollywood takes a lesson and starts to do the same. Now, we sit and wait for season two. Make sure to check back for Alejandro’s recaps and a little special treat from OutKick for all “The Last of Us” fans out there.