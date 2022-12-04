HBO Drops Sinister Trailer For ‘The Last Of Us’

“The Last of Us” looks like it’s going to be a very dark ride.

The upcoming HBO limited series is based on a popular video game of the same name set in a post-apocalyptic world.

Judging from the full trailer, there won’t be a lot of laughs for viewers in “The Last of Us.” You can check out the preview below.

“The Last of Us” has some serious potential.

Admittedly, I don’t know much about the video game. I actually own it, but never played it for more than the first 20 minutes of the game. Much like a lot of viewers, I’ll be going in pretty much blind when the series premieres January 15. The plot on IMDB is, “Joel and Ellie, a pair connected through the harshness of the world they live in, are forced to endure brutal circumstances and ruthless killers on a trek across post-pandemic America.”

Seems pretty straightforward and solid. It’s not the most original story we’ve ever seen before, but it’s a template that can be very successful.

“The Last of Us” premieres January 15 on HBO. (Credit: HBO)

What I will say is that “The Last of Us” looks outstanding, and the cast is loaded with some serious talent.

Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey from “Game of Thrones” and Nick Offerman of “Parks and Rec” fame are all in the series. Clearly, Pascal is the biggest name, but he’s surrounded by some very nice cast members.

Pedro Pascal stars in “The Last of Us.” (Credit: HBO)

As I’ve said many times before, we’re currently living in a bit of a golden age for TV. There’s so much woke garbage out there that when something actually entertaining arrives, it blows up and dominates. “Yellowstone,” “1883,” “Jack Ryan” and the “Terminal List” are all great examples of that fact.

Now, it looks like “The Last of Us” will be HBO’s latest massive hit. Fresh off the success of “House of the Dragon,” none of us should be surprised the network is, once again, swinging for the fence.

“The Last of Us” looks outstanding. The show premieres January 15 on HBO. (Credit: HBO)

You can catch “The Last of Us” starting January 15 on HBO. I’ll definitely be checking it out, and my expectations are very high.