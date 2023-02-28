‘The Last Of Us’ Episode 8 Preview Promises Evil And Violence

Videos by OutKick

It looks like the upcoming episode of “The Last Of Us” is going to be absolute fire.

The second to last episode of season one airs Sunday night on HBO, and things are almost certainly going to go off the rails.

Without spoiling anything for anyone still catching up (OutKick’s Alejandro Avila will have his episode seven recap later), Ellie is on her own to a degree now with Joel sidelined.

It appears like she might link up with some religious extremists in episode eight, and from there, all bets are off.

“The Last of Us” has had an incredible first season.

The hit post-apocalyptic series had huge expectations even before a single episode aired. HBO had a dedicated fan base due to the video game, and everyone expected it to be awesome.

After all, we’re talking about the network responsible for “Game of Thrones” and “House of the Dragon.”

When expectations are that high, it’s easy to be disappointed. That hasn’t happened at all. Not even close. Episode seven was the weakest episode so far, and if that’s the weakest the show ever gets, fans should consider themselves blessed.

“The Last of Us” is a monster hit. (Credit: HBO)

Now, there’s just two more episodes of “The Last of Us” left in season one. It’s been dark ever since the premiere, and it looks like things are going to get a lot darker down the final stretch.

I never really played the video game. Due to that, I have no idea how this is supposed to end. What I can tell from the preview is that it’s going to be incredibly gritty, and that’s great news for viewers. That’s the energy we want.

“The Last of Us” episode eight airs Sunday night on HBO. (Credit: HBO)

Make sure to tune in Sunday night to see how things shake out with Ellie and Joel. It’s going to be a great night of “The Last of Us.”