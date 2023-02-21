Videos by OutKick

It looks like episode seven of “The Last of Us” will continue the show’s strong momentum.

The hit HBO series about a pandemic destroying the world has been incredible through six episodes. There’s a strong argument to be made it’s the best show on TV right now. Other than “1923” and “Your Honor” nothing else is really in the mix.

Episode six aired this past Sunday night (full review from OutKick’s Alejandro Avila coming later as always), and now, fans are gearing for the final stretch of episodes.

“The Last of Us” is a huge hit. (Credit: HBO)

“The Last of Us” episode seven will explore Ellie’s backstory.

Episode six ended with a pretty crazy cliffhanger – no spoilers here – and it’s clear all hell has officially broken loose as Joel and Ellie attempt to link up with some fireflies.

However, episode seven appears to take viewers back in time. Specifically, what Ellie was doing before we were introduced to her early in the series.

Give it a watch below.

The post-apocalyptic series is absolutely incredible.

As we’ve claimed many times at OutKick, we’re truly living through the golden age of TV. Movies have fallen off in a huge way, but TV is roaring with lots of hits.

There are almost too many to list. “Yellowstone,” “House of the Dragon,” “Jack Ryan” and all the other shows listed above have taken the entertainment world by storm.

We can now add “The Last of Us” to the list. The series has been unbelievably impressive. The premiere was stunning, episode three captivated the entertainment world and with just three episodes left, people can’t wait to see how it all ends.

“The Last of Us” is one of the best shows on TV. Episode seven will shine a light on Ellie’s backstory. (Credit: HBO)

It should be interesting to see what happens this Sunday night on HBO. Viewers are definitely excited to dive into Ellie’s backstory. Make sure to check back to OutKick for Alejandro’s full review. He’s been knocking those out of the park, and his thoughts on episode six will be excellent as always.