“The Last of Us” is apparently incredible.

The latest highly-anticipated hit from HBO premieres January 15, and stars Pedro Pascal and former “Game of Thrones” actress Bella Ramsey.

HBO’s “The Last of Us” looks like a great series. It’s based on a popular video game. (Credit: HBO)

Hype for the series has been through the roof, and it’s not hard to figure out why. The show is based on a video game of the same name, which means there’s already a built-in dedicated audience.

Well, some critics have had the opportunity to get a look at the show, and the reviews are all incredible. As of Tuesday, the show has a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes ahead of the public premiere.

“The Last of Us” has a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. When does the show premiere? (Credit: Rotten Tomatoes)

“The Last of Us” should be great.

For those of you unaware of the video game, HBO describes the plot of the series with the following:

The story takes place twenty years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.

Sound interesting? Yeah, it sounds awesome. I only briefly dabbled with the “The Last of Us” on PS3, but I know a great TV show when I see one.

It just takes one look at “The Last of Us” promos or images HBO has made public to know it’s going to be lit.

“The Last of Us” with Pedro Pascal premieres January 15. (Credit: HBO)

There’s been a bit of the turning of the tide in the entertainment world. Some networks have actually started focusing on just entertaining viewers, and it’s paid off in a huge way.

Judging from what we know and have seen so far about “The Last of Us,” it’s going to be incredible. Now that we know it has a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes in the early reviews, you should only be more excited.

“The Last of Us” looks outstanding. (Credit: HBO)

Make sure to check back to OutKick once “The Last of Us” finally drops. I’ll have a full review with my thoughts. I’ll be shocked if it’s anything less than HBO’s next major home run.