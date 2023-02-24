‘The Last Of Us’ Actor Keivonn Woodard Hangs WIth Washington Capitals

Videos by OutKick

It’s the NHL and The Last Of Us mashup we never knew we needed, and it’s all thanks to actor Keivonn Woodard and the Washington Capitals.

Hockey and Hollywood have collided many times over the years, but few of those collisions have been this wholesome.

Woodard is a child actor who has appeared in the hit HBO series, The Last Of Us (no, I’m not going to spoil anything, but you can read up on the latest episode here). The 10-year-old — who is deaf — has been a breakout star for his incredible performance.

He’s also a heck of a hockey player.

Keivonn Woodard has his sights set on being the first deaf Black player in the NHL 🏒



Learn about his path to hockey in this @ColorOfHockey feature → https://t.co/pEqO2UmADH@BowieHockey | @Capitals pic.twitter.com/DnYwWdn14y — USA Hockey (@usahockey) February 13, 2023

Woodard plays for a 10-and-under team in Maryland and his teammates and coaches call him “Hollywood.”

That’s a rather apropos nickname.

Like any kid who grows up playing puck in the DMV, he’s a big Capitals fan.

“I like to celebrate and I’m flashy,” Keivonn told NHL.com’s William Douglas. “I watch the NHL, the Washington Capitals.”

Woodard was named one of the Capital’s Youth Hockey Rising Stars.

Meet the Capitals future "Rising Stars!"



These players were selected in recognition of their leadership and paving the way for the next generation of Black hockey players. #ALLCAPS | #BHM https://t.co/wZNvkn9IcI — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 24, 2023

Mr. Woodard Goes To Washington

Part of that honor involved getting the chance to meet some of his hockey heroes including the man with the second-most goals (at some point, he’ll have the most) Alexander Ovechkin.

MUST SEE-



Keivonn Woodard (A deaf hockey player) meets his idol Alexander Ovechkin. @7NewsDC pic.twitter.com/OnFEXEJUDb — Olivia Garvey (@Olivia7News) February 24, 2023

Ovi and Keivonn meeting is the content we all need right now pic.twitter.com/FygyMKa5Z6 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 24, 2023

Yeah, getting the chance to press the flesh with arguably the greatest goal scorer in NHL history is cool, but you know what’s even cooler? Skating with the team.

Keivonn did that too. He was snapping some pucks around with Caps winger Nicolas Aube-Kubel.

Keivonn on ice with Nicolas Aube-Kubel pic.twitter.com/jai4wBjEbp — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) February 24, 2023

Awesomr stuff from the Capitals and Keivonn,

Hey, maybe if the the Hollywood thing doesn’t work out (though at this point, it seems to be going pretty well), we’ll see Keivonn tearing it up in the NHL.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle