The Ladies of Instagram Celebrate Christmas 2022

Merry Christmas from the Ladies of Instagram.

They’ve brightened your mornings throughout 2022. They’ve been there through the good and bad. Some mornings you don’t get out of bed and then you think of all the IG models out there grinding through life. Do they always want to get out of bed early to go to work creating new content?

Absolutely not.

But the best of the best have given 110% this year and you’ll see many of your favorites right here celebrating Christmas morning with their very best Christmas-themed content.

Since the year is nearly over, this is the best time to go over some of the IG model analytics in 2022. It’s a chance to see which models dominated the clicks.

2022 Screencaps Instagram model highlights:

Rachel Stuhlmann, the world’s No. 1 ranked tennis influencer, led all IG models with the most clicks on a single post.

Mexican Weather Girl Yanet Garcia is the Screencaps Rookie of the Year. In August, she starred in the single highest-trafficked edition of Screencaps in 2022.

While Stuhlmann led in single-post clicks, Garcia’s volume of appearances in Screencaps makes her the 2022 Screencaps MVP. Paige Spiranac would be a close second, but we realized her content worked better as standalone posts. Garcia worked better leading off mornings.

Breakout Screencaps Instagram Model Star of 2022 goes to college swimmer Andreea Dragoi. Out of nowhere, she turned in a single edition of Screencaps that went absolutely bonkers. I’m not sure she’s been back since. That changes in 2023.

Paulina Gretzky had ONE post in the Top 30 OutKick posts in 2022. Not Screencaps. The entire site. The Internet has moved on from The Great One’s daughter.

Hockey goalie Mikayla Demaiter had three of the top 40 OutKick posts this year. It turns out the Internet will click on anything Paige Spiranac, Yanet Garcia or Mikayla Demaiter.

Halle Berry had one edition of Screencaps inside the top 50 OutKick posts of the year. The problem is that Halle doesn’t post enough content. If she did, we’re talking at least 3-4 top 50 posts. Keep in mind, she’s 56.

After starting off 2022 strong — she had a movie coming out — Salma Hayek faded fast by August. I’m not sure if she took an extended break from the Internet or what, but Salma hasn’t turned in more than 100 clicks in a single day since September.

Paige Spiranac beat Yanet Garcia for the OutKick 2022 clicks championship by approximately 2 million pageviews, but Yanet didn’t debut until July. Keep that in mind for 2023.

And there you have it, some analytics to chew on this morning while laying around the house.

Enjoy your Christmas. Enjoy the football, the NBA games you most likely will not watch, and try to enjoy the spirit of the season.

Merry Christmas.