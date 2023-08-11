The LA Times And Health ‘Experts’ Are Desperately Trying To Bring Masks Back

Videos by OutKick

The mask fanatics will apparently never stop.

Evidence has accumulated over the past three years that masks are completely ineffective at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Yet here we are, in August 2023, and the Los Angeles Times, with the help of some supposed “experts,” is trying to bring them back.

In an article published Wednesday, the Times claimed that there’s been an “uptick” in coronavirus transmission this summer. And somehow, despite everyone having already been exposed, they’re wondering whether the “risks” are high enough to justify a return to so-called “safety measures.”

Those safety measures, naturally, include masks. Despite gold standard evidence reviews confirming the obvious: they don’t work.

READ: NEW STUDY CONFIRMS THAT MASKS LIKELY DON’T WORK TO STOP COVID

Though none of that will stop politically motivated media outlets and their “expert” partners from advocating for more panic. The story quotes Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, a UC San Francisco infectious diseases expert, saying transmission is increasing and we haven’t seen the “crest of the wave” yet.

Except there is no “wave” to speak of. Hospitalizations nationally are nearly nonexistent, even ignoring the fact that many COVID hospitalizations are incidental and not related to the virus.

This is what misinformation from Fauci and others like him has created; a permanent culture of unnecessary panic.

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 30: Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, adjusts a Washington Nationals protective mask while arriving to a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on June 30, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Al Drago – Pool/Getty Images)

Masks Will Never End, Thanks To The Media’s Obsessive Activism

The article repeatedly makes unsubstantiated claims, using “local health officials” to launder inaccurate information to the public.

“In response to the latest uptick of coronavirus levels in California, a number of local health officials are largely reiterating the same advice: Masks work, but it’s a personal preference whether people wear them,” it says.

This is, of course, misinformation. Masks don’t work, and giving people a false sense of security helps no one and accomplishes nothing.

But the media committed to the lie years ago, and can never let up or risk admitting they were wrong. Similarly, health “experts” universally abandoned decades of research confirming masks wouldn’t be effective.

They made masks a symbol of virtue; the mark of a good person. And their intended audience listened.

Mask wearing in places like Los Angeles and San Francisco continues at shockingly high rates. Medical professionals continue to wear them, and in some cases are still forced to wear them at work.

Only a federal judge ruling ended the mandate on airplanes last spring.

Misinformation really does have consequences. And as this article shows, all too often it comes from the media and biased, incompetent “experts.”