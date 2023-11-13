The Knicks’ Spread At The Celtics Monday Is Disrespectful

Videos by OutKick

Since there are only four games tipping off in the NBA, I have only one bet for Monday. The New York Knicks (4-4) are +9 underdogs at PointsBet vs. the Boston Celtics (7-2) as of Monday mid-afternoon.

Sure, the Celtics lead the NBA in net rating and are the favorites to represent the Eastern Conference in the 2024 NBA Finals. That said, +9 is too disrespectful to a New York squad that won twice in Boston last season.

Boston Celtics wing Jayson Tatum backs down New York Knicks PG Jalen Brunson at Madison Square Garden. (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Boston beat New York 108-104, pushing as 4-point favorites, in their season openers on October 25th. But, these teams split the four factors and four quarters in that meeting. NYK was 3-0-1 vs. the spread against the Celtics last season as well.

New York clobbered the Charlotte Hornets at home Sunday in the frontend of a back-to-back. And while the Knicks are playing for a 2nd straight day, the Celtics are playing their 3rd game in the last four nights Monday.

New York Knicks at Boston Celtics odds

Betting odds for the Knicks vs. Celtics as of 3:30 p.m. ET Monday, November 13th.

The Knicks played the Celtics tough earlier this season despite no-shows from their best players: Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson. They combined for 29 points on just 11-for-43 shooting.

NYK lost to the Celts because it went only 14-from-26 at the foul line. They almost stole that game thanks to guards Immanuel Quickley and R.J. Barrett. Quickley and Barrett put up 48 points on 15-of-31 shooting.

With that in mind, Barrett’s year-over-year improvement could help New York compete with Boston in the East. Barrett leads the Knicks in points per game (22.6) and PER. Two of New York’s four losses this season are in games Barrett missed.

New York Knicks wing RJ Barrett drives to the basket vs. the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden. (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Also, the not-so-secret to Boston’s success is 3-point shooting. The Celtics sink 3.1 MORE 3-pointers per game than their opponents. Yet, those are usually tough, contested looks. Boston is 26th in wide-open 3-point-attempt rate (3PAr).

“Wide-open” in the NBA is when a 3-point shooter has at least six feet worth of distance from the nearest defender. The Knicks are tied for the 10th-best wide-open 3PAr. While the Celtics are 27th in wide-open 3PAr defensively.

Granted, New York is a mediocre 3-point shooting team. However, NYK shot 18-of-41 from behind the arc vs. Boston earlier this season. If the Knicks can keep generating these quality 3-point looks, they’ll cover the spread Monday.

My prediction: Celtics 118, Knicks 115

Bet slip for the Knicks-Celtics from PointsBet in NBA Monday, November 13th.

