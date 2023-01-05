The Joker Becomes Pregnant In New Comic

From Jack Nicholson to Heath Ledger, to Joaquin Phoenix, to a pregnant man.

In the latest installment of the Joker comic series, Batman’s darkest nemesis finds himself birthing a child.

Today, DC released a comic in which the Joker becomes pregnant and gives birth to a mud monster who transforms into a child-version of himself who he adopts as his son.



…I don't know how much longer I can do this…@ComicLoverMari @MrGabeHernandez pic.twitter.com/WUIUf4RI23 — Jester_Bell 🎥 🍿 🥳 (@TheresaCampagna) January 3, 2023

“The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #4” tells a non-canonical backup story titled “Knocked Upside Down.” The story opens with Joker telling Zatanna they’d made a great couple while she magically holds him upside down.

But when begins to talk about their future children, she pushes his face into the mud and casts a spell on him. He awakes the following morning to a miraculous development: he’s pregnant.

Here’s the latest version of comic’s once-most chilling villain:

Pregnant Joker

The only thing more terrifying than a murderous psychopath is a pregnant man with too much white makeup on his face.

Batman must be shivering in his boots.

Later in the story, Joker visits an OB-GYN to deliver his baby. However, he instead vomits a large pile of mud that quickly transforms into a child version of himself.

The story ends with the clown bringing his child to Zatanna, telling her they now have a son who is “so handsome.”

Joker has certainly become soft in his evolution. From a sociopath who wants to keep Batman alive only to torment him, to a sentimental birthing person to a pile of mud.

We can’t tell if this is wokeness furthering creeping into the comic industry or if writer Matthew Rosenberg was going for the laugh.

What say you?

PS: Congrats to Joker and Zatanna on the birth of their new baby boy.