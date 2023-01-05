The Joker Becomes Pregnant In New Comic

From Jack Nicholson to Heath Ledger, to Joaquin Phoenix, to a pregnant man.
In the latest installment of the Joker comic series, Batman’s darkest nemesis finds himself birthing a child.
“The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #4” tells a non-canonical backup story titled “Knocked Upside Down.” The story opens with Joker telling Zatanna they’d made a great couple while she magically holds him upside down.
But when begins to talk about their future children, she pushes his face into the mud and casts a spell on him. He awakes the following morning to a miraculous development: he’s pregnant.
Here’s the latest version of comic’s once-most chilling villain:
The only thing more terrifying than a murderous psychopath is a pregnant man with too much white makeup on his face.
Batman must be shivering in his boots.
Later in the story, Joker visits an OB-GYN to deliver his baby. However, he instead vomits a large pile of mud that quickly transforms into a child version of himself.
The story ends with the clown bringing his child to Zatanna, telling her they now have a son who is “so handsome.”
Joker has certainly become soft in his evolution. From a sociopath who wants to keep Batman alive only to torment him, to a sentimental birthing person to a pile of mud.
We can’t tell if this is wokeness furthering creeping into the comic industry or if writer Matthew Rosenberg was going for the laugh.
What say you?
PS: Congrats to Joker and Zatanna on the birth of their new baby boy.