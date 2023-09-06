The Jinx Is Over – Lakers Plan To Hang Taylor Swift Banner Back In Rafters, But Only Once Clippers Leave

Videos by OutKick

It’s the one thing that Los Angeles Swifties can’t shake off… what happened to the banner the Los Angeles Lakers gave to Taylor Swift that used to hang in the rafters of the Crypto.com arena?

The question is being raised once again after recent video of the late Kobe Bryant’s family attending her concert went viral. Swift has a connection with the Bryants – most notably from the night in 2015 when Kobe was the one who gifted Swift her own championship banner to celebrate her record for the most sold out concerts at the arena.

NBA FANS HAD A LOVE / HATE RELATIONSHIP WITH IT

Swifties loved the banner, while Lakers, Clippers and Kings fans hated it – some even saying that it was a jinx. In fact, the superstition picked up so much steam that the teams began covering it up during games before being removed altogether ahead of the 2020 season. Clippers fans had it the worst however, when they were constantly reminded that Taylor Swift had a banner in the rafters while they haven’t won a single Championship.

Taylor Swift banner hangs in the Crypto.com arena. (Photo Credit: MATT SAYLES /INVISION /AP /SHUTTERSTOCK)

THE JINX IS OVER?

But in the words of Taylor Swift herself, “You Need To Calm Down,” everyone… because the banner is coming back.

According to Arash Markazi of The Messenger, Crypto.com intends to bring the banner back next season once the arena’s two-year renovation is complete.

Where has it been this whole time? In a locked closet in the arena, according to Crypto.com President Lee Zeidman. Probably not the smartest move as I’m sure now EVERYONE is going to be looking through random janitor closets for it like it’s a damn Swiftie scavenger hunt.

“It’s folded up and locked away in a room here at the arena where we store other things… We are going to look for a place to display it on the main concourse [of the new arena]” Zeidman said. “We want to make it a photo-op where fans can take a picture with it.”

Although there’s never been a reason why the banner was taken down in the first place, jinx or not the Lakers did win the 2020 Championship during the shortened Covid season.

It appears they believe that everything is fine now. Or, they just didn’t want that Bad Blood from Taylor Swift being that she is the biggest celebrity in the entire world right now.