The Jennifer Aniston & Jon Hamm Sex Scene Will Have Suburban Women Talking

Whew!

I’m not going to pretend to know what’s going on with the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show, but I know a sex scene that’s going to be the talk of suburban wife text groups and Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm turned in a historic performance in the latest episode.

Woah boy, women will be talking about this one.

Again, I have no clue about anything going on with this series, so I’m not going to even going to pretend. We’re completely focusing on the sex Aniston, 54, pretends to be having with noted cocksman Hamm, 52.

Ladies, rate this performance.

JENNIFER ANISTON VOCÊ SABE QUE É A MAIOR DO MUNDO pic.twitter.com/JToMwLUvOB — annabel (@annaisabellag) October 11, 2023

SIMPLESMENTE JENNIFER ANISTON E JON HAMM pic.twitter.com/hmWxLny6Bc — annabel (@annaisabellag) October 11, 2023

Here’s the problem with such a performance out of Hamm-bone, especially at this time of year: Suburban wives will start expecting reenactments like this out of their 52-year-old husbands and we’re in the middle of the football season.

Ladies, we’re off on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Don’t be bitching when Tuesday or Wednesday rolls around and you’re exhausted from another day of managing the doctor’s office. Sorry, this is the time of year when we can squeeze you in when the Sun Belt and the MAC are playing.

The B1G went and moved a league game to Friday nights and now we’re busy Thursday-Monday.

What about Saturdays…can’t you go Hamm-bone after the first half of the ESPN & Fox games?

Seriously?

You already made us visit the pumpkin patch, the apple orchard, the garden center to get mums, the Halloween costume store we didn’t want to visit, and made a trip to the in-laws.

Now you want us to power up and go Hamm-bone when we’re settling in for the second half of a critical Penn State-Ohio State game that has all sorts of national championship final four implications?

Ladies, it just looks like the best sex Jennifer Aniston has ever had. It’s Apple TV+. It’s called acting.

Keep that in mind this weekend when you’re gabbing with Keri around the fire pit at the neighbor’s patio party while the guys are watching the USC-Notre Dame game.