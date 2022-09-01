The Internet Reacts To Bruce Springsteen Looking Like Woody Allen

At 72 years old, it finally happened to Bruce Springsteen. He’s officially Woody Allen’s doppelgänger. It’s an absolute lib lib dream come true situation.

You take the hero rockstar to the blue checkmark media nerds and mix him with the director that movie nerds love and you have Woody Springsteen. You’re selling out Madison Square Garden for 10 nights straight and then driving the movie nerds crazy at the Kennedy Center in New York City.

Well uh um Wendy, I was thinking, maybe, you know, we're like tramps, like some old black and white movie…or something, and well maybe…maybeee…we were botn to, you know, run. https://t.co/zRGx7P6qfp — Spirit of 1877 (@chayesbaker) September 1, 2022

Now, there’s some debate between the lib libs if that’s Woody Springsteen or a cross between Springsteen and Martin Scorsese, 79.

You make the call here.

Take it away, Internet jokesters. Have some fun with the Woody Springsteen mashup.

"Gramps like us/Baby we were born to nap!!!!" https://t.co/HAnY1p3KBf — Malzahnhangs60 (@MalzahnHangs60) September 1, 2022

I thought it was Scorsese lmaooo https://t.co/xCZkQKo8YV pic.twitter.com/MqcJ3kPPpE — Mister Mellow Vol. 2 (@MisterMellowww) September 1, 2022

🎶 Baby we were born to mall walk 🎶 https://t.co/L4psZB4PFB — Gregory Lunsford (@GregoryLunsford) September 1, 2022

I’d be curious to see a version of Woody Allen who constantly asserts the cultural superiority of New Jersey. https://t.co/TDlvamZ9HF — Riled by Rumors (@writtenlow) September 1, 2022

Take the Money and Be Born to Run https://t.co/K3VEmaBZPu — Robbie Sherwood (@RobbieSherwood) September 1, 2022

Born to take the money and run. https://t.co/zM4sDNAEzG — Bruce Wolf (@BruceWolfChi) September 1, 2022

Bruce Springsteen basically is Woody Allen with a guitar: some of his stuff's pretty good, but the bizarre devotion of his fan base is cringe af. https://t.co/50AC4oZtVF — Content Blues (@ShallowPedanti1) September 1, 2022

For all that is good and sacred please tell me this is a filter or photoshopped. https://t.co/pxlWo3Yzu6 — 100%NYTough💪🇺🇦 (@LBurke9915) September 1, 2022

And definitely not worth the ticket prices for his shows https://t.co/eh5i8OFEoj — Stephanie Mitchell (@Stephan59874482) September 1, 2022

It's all good. Thunder Road baby. https://t.co/x0hAWiTm9g — Sexton Hardcastle III (@TheSleazyLawyer) September 1, 2022

This tweet needs a trigger warning. https://t.co/yskCfBuMg2 — Mike (@FuMikechu) September 1, 2022

In this picture he is a dead ringer for Peter Bogdanovich’s therapist in the Sopranos. https://t.co/JTxDtkzw4g — jeremysenderowicz (@senderowiczj) September 1, 2022