The Internet Reacts To Bruce Springsteen Looking Like Woody Allen

updated

At 72 years old, it finally happened to Bruce Springsteen. He’s officially Woody Allen’s doppelgänger. It’s an absolute lib lib dream come true situation.

You take the hero rockstar to the blue checkmark media nerds and mix him with the director that movie nerds love and you have Woody Springsteen. You’re selling out Madison Square Garden for 10 nights straight and then driving the movie nerds crazy at the Kennedy Center in New York City.

Now, there’s some debate between the lib libs if that’s Woody Springsteen or a cross between Springsteen and Martin Scorsese, 79.

You make the call here.

Take it away, Internet jokesters. Have some fun with the Woody Springsteen mashup.

Written by Joe Kinsey

