The Internet Is Drooling Over University Of Oregon’s Hockey Jerseys

updated

Videos by OutKick

Hockey fans love debating jerseys but you rarely stumble across a set of sweaters that are met with nearly universal acclaim, The University of Oregon may have pulled it off with some getups that have fans drooling.

The Ducks men’s hockey team is a club team that plays in the American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA D-1).

With the school headed to the Big Ten on the horizon, I don’t know if there are any plans to add an NCAA D-I program to duke it out with conference powerhouses like Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan State, and Notre Dame (yes, Notre Dame). However, if they decide to do that, they’ve already got a set of duds that would be right at home among some of the classiest looks in college puck.

The team showed off some unreal threads for the Bend Classic, a rivalry game against the University of Washington Huskies.

Look at those things… drink them in…

Maybe the outdoor rink photos are coloring my opinion of these jerseys, but these could very well be one of the best uniform sets in hockey.

That duck-head crest is outstanding and the green and yellow color combo?

*Chef’s kiss*

There are some serious Minnesota North Stars vibes in the best way possible. As you might expect given how fantastic these sweaters are, social media users were drooling all over their keyboards.

While Oregon is synonymous with Nike, these jerseys didn’t come courtesy of the Swoosh. They were made by a company called Verbero Hockey, and they hit an absolute home run with them.

Oh, and if you’re wondering what the Huskies are bringing to the party, here you go:

Oh, buddy… we’ve got a heck of a uniform matchup in Bend.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle

College hockeyJerseysOregon Ducks

Written by Matt Reigle

Matt is a University of Central Florida graduate and a long-suffering Philadelphia Flyers fan living in Orlando, Florida. He can usually be heard playing guitar, shoe-horning obscure quotes from The Simpsons into conversations, or giving dissertations to captive audiences on why Iron Maiden is the greatest band of all time.

Leave a Reply