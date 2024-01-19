The Internet Is Drooling Over University Of Oregon’s Hockey Jerseys

Videos by OutKick

Hockey fans love debating jerseys but you rarely stumble across a set of sweaters that are met with nearly universal acclaim, The University of Oregon may have pulled it off with some getups that have fans drooling.

The Ducks men’s hockey team is a club team that plays in the American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA D-1).

With the school headed to the Big Ten on the horizon, I don’t know if there are any plans to add an NCAA D-I program to duke it out with conference powerhouses like Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan State, and Notre Dame (yes, Notre Dame). However, if they decide to do that, they’ve already got a set of duds that would be right at home among some of the classiest looks in college puck.

The team showed off some unreal threads for the Bend Classic, a rivalry game against the University of Washington Huskies.

Who’s ready for some outdoor hockey? We sure are 😎



T-1 day until the Bend Classic at The Pavilion in Bend, OR! Tickets are available on our website, and our friends from @verberohockey will be there selling these sweet jerseys!#UOHockey #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/eh4bOdkr7G — Oregon Ducks Hockey (@UOHockey) January 18, 2024

Look at those things… drink them in…

Maybe the outdoor rink photos are coloring my opinion of these jerseys, but these could very well be one of the best uniform sets in hockey.

That duck-head crest is outstanding and the green and yellow color combo?

*Chef’s kiss*

There are some serious Minnesota North Stars vibes in the best way possible. As you might expect given how fantastic these sweaters are, social media users were drooling all over their keyboards.

hooooooly, what a nice kit. I need one of these sweaters now. pic.twitter.com/eJawF2h5YA — PrimeTime Brett (@bretthoward_) January 18, 2024

I've never needed a jersey as bad as I need one of these pic.twitter.com/MC09PqxKcy — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 18, 2024

I need a ducks hockey jersey asap — Dustin G (@Dixsons24) January 18, 2024

While Oregon is synonymous with Nike, these jerseys didn’t come courtesy of the Swoosh. They were made by a company called Verbero Hockey, and they hit an absolute home run with them.

Oh, and if you’re wondering what the Huskies are bringing to the party, here you go:

Oh, buddy… we’ve got a heck of a uniform matchup in Bend.

