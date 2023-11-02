New ‘Hunger Games’ Prequel Trailer Is Wildly Disappointing, Fans Might Revolt

Videos by OutKick

The latest trailer for “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” likely won’t sit well with fans.

The highly-anticipated “Hunger Games” prequel film hits theaters November 17th, and there is considerable buzz around the movie.

How could there not be? The original three books from Suzanne Collins and four movies with Jennifer Lawrence were all outstanding.

The entire storyline was about kids having to fight to the death for the enjoyment of the elites in a post-apocalyptic America. The book “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes,” which I haven’t read, is also very popular. It’s easy to understand why people are excited for the movie.

Unfortunately, the new preview makes it look like a love story meant for kids and not an action flick about carnage and death.

Will “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” be a dud?

For those of you who also haven’t read the book, the plot of the prequel is described as follows:

Years before he would become the tyrannical President of Panem, 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) is the last hope for his fading lineage, a once-proud family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With the 10th annual Hunger Games fast approaching, the young Snow is alarmed when he is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), the girl tribute from impoverished District 12. But, after Lucy Gray commands all of Panem’s attention by defiantly singing during the reaping ceremony, Snow thinks he might be able to turn the odds in their favor. Uniting their instincts for showmanship and newfound political savvy, Snow and Lucy Gray’s race against time to survive will ultimately reveal who is a songbird, and who is a snake.

Honestly, sounds like it should be a good movie, and the first preview definitely set a tone that amped up fans.

This preview? Not even a little bit. Is this a movie about chaos and carnage or is two hours of watching Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth swoon over each other?

If it’s that, then go ahead and count me out. I have no interest in that. Not one bit.

Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth star in “The Hunger Games: the Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.” (Photo by Murray Close/Getty Images)

Was there a focus group that watched a bunch of trailers and this is the one it landed on? It makes no sense. The trailer presents the new film as having an entirely different vibe than what people loved about “The Hunger Games.” Seriously, how was this botched so badly? I hope it turns out I’m overreacting, but something tells me fans are in for a massive disappointment with “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.” Give me your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.