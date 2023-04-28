Electric Trailer Released For ‘Hunger Games’ Sequel

Videos by OutKick

The first trailer for “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” is out and it will have your heart racing.

“The Hunger Games” was one of the most successful book series in modern American history, and the novels from Suzanne Collins were later turned into four films starring Jennifer Lawrence. The movies were an ATM machine that generated billions at the box office. People couldn’t buy tickets fast enough to watch kids fight to the death in a post-apocalyptic America.

Dark and sinister? Yes. Incredibly entertaining for post-apocalypse fans? Without a doubt.

Collins later released “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” in 2020, and no time was wasted turning it into a movie.

Now, the first trailer is here and it’s everything fans would be hoping for.

Can “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” live up to the hype?

How are we all feeling about the trailer? It looks absolutely electric in my humble opinion, but I’m also very biased on this topic.

I think the books from Collins and the four films were all outstanding. Even films three and four, which fans didn’t seem to love, I thought were very well done.

After all, the “Hunger Games” movies turned Jennifer Lawrence into a household name.

Jennifer Lawrence became a star after “The Hunger Games” movies. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images)

Can “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” do the same for Rachel Zegler? She plays the lead role of Lucy Gray Baird.

If she gets even a fraction of the attention as Lawrence, she’s going to be a star. She currently has a million Instagram followers.

Who is ready for that number to explode in a few months?

People are craving great entertainment. Anything that’s entertaining and not woke is almost guaranteed to be a success.

The fact “The Hunger Games” prequel also has a massive fan base already baked in just makes it that much more likely it will be a hit.

“The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” trailer released. (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s_QCREFciWc)

“Hunger Games” fans can catch “The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” starting November 17, and I truly can’t wait. It should be electric.