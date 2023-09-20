New ‘Hunger Games’ Prequel Trailer Paints Violent And Electric Ride

Videos by OutKick

A new trailer for “The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds and Snakes” hit the internet Wednesday morning.

The original “Hunger Games” books and films with Jennifer Lawrence were smashing successes. The four films grossed more than $1.45 billion from 2012 through 2015.

They acted as an ATM machine for the studios and major stars. Author Suzanne Collins released the prequel “The Ballad Of Songbirds and Snakes” in 2020, and it was obvious a movie would follow.

Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth star in “The Hunger Games: the Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.” (Photo by Murray Close/Getty Images)

The film premieres November 17, and judging from the latest trailer, fans of the original saga are going to be in for a very fun time.

The plot of the prequel film is described as follows:

Years before he would become the tyrannical President of Panem, 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) is the last hope for his fading lineage, a once-proud family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With the 10th annual Hunger Games fast approaching, the young Snow is alarmed when he is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), the girl tribute from impoverished District 12. But, after Lucy Gray commands all of Panem’s attention by defiantly singing during the reaping ceremony, Snow thinks he might be able to turn the odds in their favor. Uniting their instincts for showmanship and newfound political savvy, Snow and Lucy Gray’s race against time to survive will ultimately reveal who is a songbird, and who is a snake.

“The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds and Snakes” looks intriguing.

I cruised through the original “Hunger Games” books from Suzanne Collins. You can easily breeze through one of them in a day if you set aside enough time. The first two were epic, and while a lot of people were disappointed with “Mockingjay,” I thought it was excellent. Much better than people give it credit for.

The ending was simply poetic.

However, I haven’t read “The Ballad Of Songbirds and Snakes,” and it’s highly unlikely I will. I had a hardcover copy somewhere, but it seems to be lost to time.

Despite going in with only the knowledge of the original saga, I’m still stoked. The prequel film looks like it’s going to have the exact same vibe and tempo as the original four movies.

If its box office returns are anything like the four films with Jennifer Lawrence, it will 100% print cash.

You can catch it starting November 17, and I’ll definitely be giving it a watch. It’s great to see the world Panem continue.