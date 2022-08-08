“The Gray Man” is absolutely worth your time.

In the current era of filmmaking, it’s much more likely a film isn’t worth watching than it is. It’s the unfortunate reality of the state of entertainment.

Films and shows are preachy, woke and prioritizing customers and viewers over entertaining them. However, Netflix’s “The Gray Man” is the rare exception to the rule.

The film from the Russo brothers – the geniuses behind “Stranger Things” – follows an assassin known as Sierra Six (Ryan Gosling) who knows too much and is now being hunted down by a sinister apparatus within the United States government.

It’s not a uniquely original plot, but it’s always a fun one.

Chris Evans stars as antagonist Lloyd Hansen, Ana de Armas plays CIA agent Dani Miranda and Billy Bob Thornton stars as the old man whose covert hand has guided everything for a long time.

Again, the plot itself isn’t unique, but it’s still an awesome film.

As Hansen hunts Sierra Six and Miranda attempts to find out whose side she’s really on, fans are treated to an adrenaline-filled ride over the course of more than two hours.

It’s violent, the action scenes are elite, fans are kept guessing how it will all end and Gosling and Evans are truly special together on screen.

I can’t remember the last time I saw an action movie on the same scale as “The Gray Man.” An unreal amount of money must have been spent on stunts and special effects.

Stuff blows up and gets shot apart the entire movie!

More than anything, “The Gray Man” is just a ton of fun. It’s like a classic action movie from the 1980s. There’s clear bad guys, a great protagonist fans want to see win and a ton of action and violence along the way.

If you haven’t already seen “The Gray Man,” you’re definitely missing out!