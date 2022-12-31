The Foo Fighters Will Continue As A Band Without Taylor Hawkins

The Foo Fighters are ready to honor their late drummer, friend and founding member Taylor Hawkins by continuing on as a band.

Frontman Dave Grohl and the award winning rock band posted a message on all their social media platforms on Saturday that announced that they will head out on tour next year.

“As we say goodbye to the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known, we are reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us,” the statement begins.

Adding, “Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were — and without Taylor, we know we’re going to be a different band going forward. We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you. And we know that when we see you again — and we will soon — he’ll be there in spirit with all of us every night.”

It’s unclear who the band will attempt to fill Hawkin’s position with, or if the touring drummer will be a part of the writing and recording process on any future Foo music.

Hawkins passed away unexpectedly in March while the band was on tour in South America. No official cause of death was given however a toxicology report indicated that 10 drugs were found in his urine. The Bogata, Colombia Ministry of Health released a statement at the time saying that Hawkins was also experiencing chest paints before he died, although that has never been confirmed.

The band would go onto perform two memorial shows – one at London’s Wembley Stadium, and the other at the Kia Arena in Los Angeles. A variety of musicians came on stage to perform medleys and renditions of both their own songs as well as Foo Fighters songs.

One of the highlights and most emotional moments of the show was when Hawkins’ 16-year-old son Shane played his dad’s drum set for their song “My Hero.”

As a huge music fan and someone who has been a fan of the Foo Fighters since their debut album back in 1994, I’m glad the band is continuing to pursue what they all love. As they acknowledged in their statement, it’s going to be different and it’s going to be sad at times and it’s going to be weird whenever Grohl turns around and sees a different person drumming where Hawkins once sat.

But the beauty about music is that it’s the perfect way to express what one is feeling. It’s therapeutic. When Grohl and the band sing certain lines from past Foo songs, they will hit entirely different than when they were originally written.

That’s how music transcends and stands the test of time. And Taylor Hawkins will always be a part of that.