The Flyers’ Gritty Gets Dating Privileges To A Young Fan’s Mom After Winning A Bet

Videos by OutKick

The Philadelphia Flyers’ mascot, Gritty, was looking for love, so he made a bet with a young fan.

During the Flyers’ game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday, Gritty invited a young hockey player on the ice for a challenge. The bet involved the mascot trying to score a goal on the up and coming goaltender, and the winner got a prize.

Mind you, the kid is like nine years old, tops. So you’d think that any bet the Gritty made with the kid would be relatively harmless if he won. For example, if he scores, then the kid has to buy him a snack at the concessions stand.

Gritty’s zainy personality has earned him the love of hockey fans everywhere. (Photo by Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images)

But Gritty upped the ante just a little bit. And by “a little,” I of course mean a lot.

The mascot said that if the kid made a save, he would get to keep his stick (a fair wager). But if he scored, Gritty got first dibs privileges on dating his mom.

The Bet Gritty Made Fits Perfectly With His Wacky Personality

Well, that certainly escalated quickly. Nevertheless, the kid did control his – and his mom’s – destiny.

But the immense pressure got to the poor kid’s head. Gritty unleashed a top corner beauty on the glove side that sent the kid sprawling.

Immediately after netting the puck, Gritty shot a shot of a different kind. The mascot skated over to the kid’s mom and started flirting with her. The mom was a good sport and blew him a kiss, while her son sat humiliated on the ice just 30 feet away.

It’s unclear whether the mom was married or eligible, or how traumatized the kid was from watching a furry monster with two lazy eyes hit on his mom. But nonetheless, it served as another chapter in the already fantastic legacy of the NHL’s best mascot.