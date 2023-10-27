The Florida Man Games — Evading Arrest Obstacle Course, Beer Belly Wrestling — Should Be Amazing

Videos by OutKick

Are you the ultimate Florida Man? You’ll have a chance to prove it in February.

In what can only be described as the greatest American invention since the air fryer, The Florida Man Games — weaponized pool noodle mud duel, an evading arrest obstacle course, Category 5 cash grab, a catalytic converter theft race and beer belly sumo wrestling — will finally determine who is the best of the best.

Contestants will gather at Francis Field in St. Augustine, Florida on Saturday, February 24 to see just who has the most Florida in his blood. Think American Ninja Warrior meets Cops. Honestly, it’s crazy to think we’ve gone like 15 years since Florida Man became an internet phenomenon and we’re just now getting this competition.

“We thought, ‘How can we really play on these Florida Man headlines that we hear so much about?’ Someone gave me the idea to make it into an athletic competition,” Pete Melfi, the genius behind the Games told the Orlando Sentinel. “It’s going to be a wild day of mud games and Florida-style obstacle courses. It’s going to really be an opportunity to live that Florida Man life for a day.”

American Gladiators stars Dan “Nitro” Clark and Lori “Ice” Fetrick loved the idea and they’re signed up to be guest judges for some of the greatest games America has ever conjured up in our boggled brains:

Weaponized Pool Noodle Mud Duel — Test your strength inside the Florida Man Games Colosseum (Massive Above Ground Pool).

— Test your strength inside the Florida Man Games Colosseum (Massive Above Ground Pool). Evading Arrest Obstacle Course — Jump over fences, through back yards, and away from actual police officers to earn your freedom!

— Jump over fences, through back yards, and away from actual police officers to earn your freedom! Category 5 Cash Grab — Subject yourself to category 5 winds as you scramble to catch as much real cash as you can

— Subject yourself to category 5 winds as you scramble to catch as much real cash as you can A catalytic converter, two bikes and a handful of copper pipes: Race against time — Compete head to head in a race that lets you live a day in the life of a Florida man headline

— Compete head to head in a race that lets you live a day in the life of a Florida man headline Beer Belly Florida Sumo — Dive in to the beer belly of the beast as you try to blast your opponent out of the ring.

Mullet Contest

Florida Ma’am Pinup — @FloridaMaamOfficial hosts the 2024 Florida Ma’am Pinup Girls, showing off the wild and wonderful women of Florida in this fun and entertaining show. Judged by some of Florida’s most notable women.

— @FloridaMaamOfficial hosts the 2024 Florida Ma’am Pinup Girls, showing off the wild and wonderful women of Florida in this fun and entertaining show. Judged by some of Florida’s most notable women. Chicken Coop Bingo — Two chickens will decide whether you win or lose in this fun, dirty game inspired by our Floridian family in places like Deland or Interlachen, where they literally do this for fun because they don’t know that cell phones exist yet…

— Two chickens will decide whether you win or lose in this fun, dirty game inspired by our Floridian family in places like Deland or Interlachen, where they literally do this for fun because they don’t know that cell phones exist yet… 911 Fight Night, Brawl of the Badges — Watch officers take on firefighters in the Brawl of the Badges main event as the Florida Man Games comes to a close. This epic showdown promises to be intense as these heroes clash in battle to prove who’s the toughest behind the badge.

Fans get all of this action for $45.

If you’re looking to compete, Melfi’s website is offering the chance for teams of 5 (perhaps one of you is better at ripping off catalytic converters while someone else is better at Beer Belly Sumo) to register to compete.

The only concern I have about this competition is that it’s going to be held in what looks like a public park in the middle of St. Augustine. This feels like the perfect event for a private campground where you can spend a few days camping, catch a set by Bret Michaels, and watch the evading arrest obstacle course lighted with ATV headlights.

Is it too much to ask for a competition where real Florida prison inmates get to compete in this for their full release? I’m not talking about murderers. Maybe car thieves?

There’s always next year. For now, circle February 24.