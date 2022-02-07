in NCAAF

The Florida Gators Will Be Selling Player Jerseys This Fall

The Florida Gators will be selling player jerseys this fall, about a decade too late for Tim Tebow to have made a fortune in his college days. According to the reveal on Twitter, the players will be compensated for every sale the team store makes.

Let’s go!

The jerseys, sponsored by Jordon, are expected to be a hit. If the Twitter replies mean anything, these threads should fly off the shelves and land some serious dough in the pockets of the players.

We’ve been waiting a long time to say that. And if you’re Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson, cha-ching.

 

