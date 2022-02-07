Videos by OutKick

The Florida Gators will be selling player jerseys this fall, about a decade too late for Tim Tebow to have made a fortune in his college days. According to the reveal on Twitter, the players will be compensated for every sale the team store makes.

Let’s go!

Coming this fall: Player jerseys 🐊 Gator Nation will get to order customized Jordan branded jerseys of their favorite Florida football players, while athletes will be compensated for each sale!#GoGators | #UFuture — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) February 7, 2022

The jerseys, sponsored by Jordon, are expected to be a hit. If the Twitter replies mean anything, these threads should fly off the shelves and land some serious dough in the pockets of the players.

We’ve been waiting a long time to say that. And if you’re Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson, cha-ching.