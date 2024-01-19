The F1 Team Formerly Known As AlphaTauri May Have Leaked Its New Name, and It Ain’t Pretty

Videos by OutKick

We’ve already seen one Formula 1 team roll out a new name, and “Stake” sounds like a gem of a name that the team formerly known as AlphaTauri might be switching to.

With team principal Franz Tost retiring, it was the perfect time for Red Bull to make some changes to its junior team. The team was once known as Minardi until Red Bull bought it and renamed it Toro Rosso.

That’s a great name, it’s “Red Bull” in Italian for an Italian team owned by Red Bull. Perfect.

Then, the team was rebranded as AlphaTauri to promote a Red Bull-owned clothing brand. Not as great as Toro Rosso, but still, not a bad name at all.

We still don’t have official confirmation on the team’s new identity, but its official Instagram may have leaked it, and… well, it’s not good.

Is this AlphaTauri's new name❓



While there's no official name announcement or blanket change across its media yet, the #F1 team has changed its Instagram handle to 'visacashapprb'…



How would you feel about calling the team formerly known as Toro Rosso, Visa Cash App RB? 👀 pic.twitter.com/bqX2Uc8qY1 — The Race (@wearetherace) January 18, 2024

Yes, you read that correctly: Visa Cash App RB.

That is… that is bad.

AlphaTauri’s Possible New Name Visa Cash App RB Doesn’t Exactly Roll Off The Tongue

Title sponsors are not new. Oracle Red Bull Racing, Moneygram Haas F1 Team, there have been many. Stake’s official name is a laundry list of title sponsors — Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber — with the team’s actual name at the end.

In this case, they may have just gone with two initials after a list of sponsors.

At first, I was under the impression that the RB stands for “Racing Bulls.” That was one of the rumored names Red Bull was considering for the team. That’s not horrible, and maybe “RB” was just to keep the Instagram handle from getting too unwieldy.

Welp. According to Motorsport.com, that isn’t the case. They’ve reported that the “RB” stands for just that: “RB.”

After the name first appeared on Instagram, the account was pulled. Obviously, that wasn’t supposed to go out yet.

We’ll learn soon enough if Visa Cash App RB is the real name.

Although, it kind of looks like it is.

