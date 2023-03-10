The Enlightened Kyrie Irving Spews Nonsense About Gambling

Videos by OutKick

Grab your favorite dressing as Kyrie, aka Queasy, Irving prepares a word salad. In the latest version of “Kyrie discussing things he doesn’t understand,” he riffs about sports betting at a backyard kickback or something.

“Gambling and sports betting has completely taken the purity and the fun away from the game at times…There's a difference between being a diehard fan and supporting your team and loving your team vs somebody that's betting on a parlay or somebody that pic.twitter.com/OdjEnr4lgP… https://t.co/vT2guGQaBv — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) March 9, 2023

Don’t worry, this is going to be a short article. We are going to unpack Kyrie’s comments about sports gambling, which won’t take long since his thoughts are dumb.

First, Irving says “Gambling and sports betting has completely taken the purity and the fun away from the game at times. I’m just being honest with y’all.”

No, Kyrie. The NBA is ruining itself.

What takes away the fun from the game is “load management,” NBA pregame shows lecturing us about civics and these 3-point South Park-style roshambos.

You know what’s not fun? Spending hundreds of dollars in an effort to watch the best basketball players in the world, only to get bait-and-switched into watching G-Leaguers. That’s not fun, Kyrie.

Also, the 3-pointer tarnishes the NBA’s viewing experience. Every team does the exact same thing: Stand behind the arc and kick each other in the nuts until someone falls over.

Kyrie goes from “purity” to a non-point about teams’ fans in comparison to people rooting for their bets to cash and lands on “this whole community of gamblers that came into the game of basketball.”

Umm, gambling on basketball isn’t a new thing. This is before Kyrie’s time, but an NBA official worked with the mafia to fix games. That actually happened. Google: “Tim Donaghy.”

People who follow the NBA understand the concept of “playoff officiating.” This is when referees call an NBA playoff game a certain way to extend the series. A cynical person may call this “match fixing.”

Since I prefer to handicap games and give out picks and it’s March Madness, I’ll leave you with this … The main reason people tune into the NBA’s garbage regular-season product is because of gambling.

Instead of talking about things over his head, Kyrie should stick to subjects he specializes in. Like social justice, World War II history, the New World Order or the Earth’s shape.

