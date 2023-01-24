The End Of Humanity: The ‘Doomsday Clock’ Was Just Updated

Appearing like something out of a Tom Clancy thriller, the Doomsday Clock was moved 10 seconds closer to midnight.

What’s that mean?

Well, according to people that are supposedly much smarter than you and I, we are just 90 seconds away from midnight, which symbolizes humanity’s “self-annihilation.”

The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists updated the clock’s time based on what they believe is a significant and dangerous time for humans. The board is made up of scientists and security specialists, as well as 10 Nobel laureates, because of course it is.

The biggest reason why the Doomsday Clock moved? The Ukraine – Russian war and the “increased risk of nuclear escalation.”

Happy Tuesday everyone.

Everything is fine!

The Doomsday Clock’s time changed because of the Ukraine-Russian war. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR / AFP) (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

THE BULLETIN CITED A NUMBER OF FACTORS FOR THE CHANGE

“Russia’s thinly veiled threats to use nuclear weapons remind the world that escalation of the conflict — by accident, intention, or miscalculation — is a terrible risk,” the Bulletin said. “The possibility that the conflict could spin out of anyone’s control remains high.”

The rest of the report reads something that could be straight out of the New York Times.

It cites all the usual suspects that we’ve heard nonstop about throughout the past few years, including climate change, and yup – you guessed it, Covid-19.

“[The decision] was also influenced by continuing threats posed by the climate crisis and the breakdown of global norms and institutions needed to mitigate risks associated with advancing technologies and biological threats such as Covid-19,” the group warned.

THE CLOCK MOVED FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 2020

The last time the clock’s hands moved was in 2020 when the global elite decided to shutdown the entire world in response to Covid-19. At the time, the hands moved 10 seconds to 100. We have now moved 10 seconds further.

And of course, it’s the average citizen’s fault for why the world is falling apart and the only answer must be our leaders intervening more in our lives.

“Leaders did not heed the Doomsday Clock’s warnings in 2020,” Bank Ki-moon said. “We all continue to pay the price. In 2023 it is vital for all our sakes that they act.” Ki-moon is the former UN secretary-general. He called for leaders to become more involved in the world because they know the answers and we don’t. Their solution? More control.

Albert Einstein helped form the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists. (Photo by Fred Stein Archive/Archive Photos/Getty Images)

LEADERS WANT MORE CONTROL

The Doomsday Clock was formed in 1947 after Albert Einstein created the Bulletin in 1945 along with other scientists who worked on the Manhattan Project at the time. It was originally set to seven minutes and the furthest it’s ever been away from midnight was 17 minutes, which occurred at the end of the Cold War in 1991.

Personally, I always find these things laughable.

I love how we are to blame when things go wrong.

I don’t recall the average citizen being the ones to shut down our local economies and close small businesses – causing economic hardships that people are still struggling from today.

The climate? Well, clearly it’s you driving that SUV to the beach and not the thousands of elitists that just visited the World Economic Forum in Davos. You know the ones I’m talking about – the same ones that fly their lavish private jets all around the globe and then have the audacity to claim they care about the climate.

The problem with things like the Doomsday Clock is that many times its the very same policymakers that are the ones that at fault. Just as Ronald Reagan helped end the Cold War and the Clock was moved backwards, so too are the decision makers moving it forward.

And just as a Clancy book always ends up with the hero making it out alive, maybe it’s up to the average human – the global citizen, to take the batteries out of the Clock and set the world back on the correct path.