The Donna Kelce Conquest Of Europe Starts With Applause On Plane, Which Is Almost Never Okay

Videos by OutKick

The NFL’s premier mother of two players and victim of collateral Taylor Swift’s attention Donna Kelce is en route to Germany to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Miami Dolphins. A rare interesting game outsourced to the European continent.

However, the trip started in completely not-okay fashion. According to a report (by which I mean a second-hand tweet), there was a raucous round of applause when Kelce set foot on board for her Trans-Atlantic flight.

Mama Kelce is on my friends flight to Germany!! 🥹😍

She said everyone cheered 🫶🏻🥹 We also equally agreed, this has gotta be good luck!! ♥️💛#ChiefsKingdom #Swifties pic.twitter.com/POeLxsxJuo — Jenna (@jennaxkc) November 1, 2023

Poor Mrs. Kelce didn’t ask for that, and there certainly isn’t an applause sign that the pilot can flip on from the cockpit like it’s a sitcom taping. Nope, these passengers took it upon themselves to start clapping like seals and snapping photos while packed like lemmings into a metal tube.

With the exception of acknowledging a service member, I can’t think of any reason to bust out into applause on a plane. That includes a safe landing.

Let’s just kick back and get to where we’re going. Quietly.

Let’s Keep Those Hands Silent, Even If Mega-Star Donna Kelce is Onboard

I don’t get the people who clap when the plane lands. Look, I’m happy they won’t need to squee-gee us off the tarmac too, but the pilot is supposed to land the plane. That’s the minimum expectation.

Sometimes I wonder if people are clapping because it’s an especially non-bouncy landing — like when a diver goes into the water with minimal splash — but I don’t think that’s the case, nor would the pilot need validation from the folks who sat in the cabin who spent the trip watching movies, snoozing, and sipping complimentary soft drinks while he did all the work.

Whether I like it or not, this would speak to the bizarre sudden super-stardom of Donna Kelce.

I thought we had reached critical mass when it came to Donna Kelce’s stardom at the Super Bowl. Boy, was I wrong, because Taylor Swift came along and asked us to hold her beer (or perhaps her boyfriend’s beer) and gave Mama Kelce all the unwanted attention she ever wanted.

I’ve got a flight to Pennsylvania next week, and on the off chance Mrs. Kelce is onboard (although, I would hope her sons wouldn’t make her fly Frontier) I hope my fellow passengers handle themselves in a solemn, dignified manner and refrain from clapping.

Even with the mammoth star power of Donna Kelce in their presence.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle