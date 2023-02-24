‘The Curt Schilling Baseball Show’: New Rules, Jake DeGrom, World Series Odds And More

Videos by OutKick

Season one, episode one of The Curt Schilling Baseball Show is now live and we promise, Curt pulls no punches.

Curt vows to deliver candid takes on baseball throughout spring training and the entire MLB season. On this episode, he starts off with the following pledge, “You will know exactly where I stand on everything that is going on in the game.”

The 20-year MLB veteran knows how to bring it when it counts. He appeared in 12 post season series, and his team won 10. He was 11-2 in those series with a 2.23 ERA. Amazingly, he pitched in five win or go home games. His team won all five, he got the W in four and had a 1.37 ERA. Schilling retired with 3,116 strikeouts in his career, 15th most all time.

On this episode, Curt gives a pretty blunt take on what to expect from Jake DeGrom this season, rips the new rules in the game and even gives some betting advice if you’re looking to make a few long shot World Series wagers. He also isn’t particularly kind to his former team, the Boston Red Sox, in relation to their off season moves.

Curt will drop two shows a week – on Tuesdays and Fridays.

