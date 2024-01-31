Is ‘The Curse’ The Worst Ending In TV History?

Videos by OutKick

I would like several hours of my life back after watching the horrific ending of “The Curse.”

The Showtime limited series stars Nathan Fielder and Emma Stone, and I’ll be the first to admit that I was excited when I saw the first preview.

Fielder is the genius behind “Nathan for You” and “The Rehearsal.” His comedy skills transcend what most people think of when it comes to comedy.

It’s complex, in-depth, unbelievably awkward at times and incredibly fun. He might not get the respect he deserves, but the man is in a league of his own when it comes to situational comedy.

Throw Emma Stone into the mix, and it’s easy to see why expectations were high. Unfortunately, I lost brain cells by the time the credits rolled for the final time.

The ending of “The Curse” is horrible.

While I generally like to avoid spoilers, I’m going to spoil the ending of “The Curse” because not doing it would be a disservice to the readers.

The series focuses on married couple Whitney (Stone) and Asher (Fielder) Siegel as they attempt to create an HGTV show with producer Dougie Schecter (Benny Safdie) about self-sufficient/passive homes.

All three main characters are horrible people who are unbelievably selfish. None are worse than Whitney, and she’s actually one of the highlights of the show.

Whitney is a woke white liberal woman obsessed with treating minorities like children and needing to be their savior. It’s a really funny commentary about how wokes treat people they view beneath them.

In one particular scene, Whitney allows herself to be robbed blind over and over again over calling the police on thieves. It’s the exact kind of virtue signaling we see all the time. This aspect of the show is great, and it’s why I stuck with it through the first nine episodes.

The ending of “The Curse” is downright bizarre. (Credit: Richard Foreman Jr./A24/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME)

Another key part is the belief Asher might have been cursed by a kid after not giving them money in what was a staged situation to get feel good footage. This takes us to the ending. Sit down because you have no idea what is coming.

The entire series makes viewers wonder whether or not the Asher is actually cursed or if it’s all in his head. In the final episode, Asher isn’t able to touch the ground. Instead, he’s being sucked up into the air like a vacuum is ripping him off the ground.

Keep in mind that there’s none of this bizarre insanity in the first nine episodes. The show goes full supernatural in the finale.

Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder star in “The Curse” (Credit: Richard Foreman Jr./A24/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME)

Asher clings to a tree for life knowing that if he lets go that he’ll be sucked into space and die. That’s exactly what happens.

The fire department cuts the branch he’s on, and he gets ripped up into space to his death. The show was about a horrible couple trying to sell energy efficient houses, and it ended with the main character being ripped into space to his death.

It’s hard to put into words how bad the ending was. It’s horrible. There’s a lot of think pieces about how the ending represents the pressure of the show ripping Asher and Whitney apart. Maybe that was the goal, but give me a break. It was outrageous and stupid. I spent roughly 10 hours invested in “The Curse,” and I want every single one of them back. The ending wasn’t just bad.

“The Curse” is unbelievably bad at the end. (Credit: Richard Foreman Jr./A24/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.)

It was so bad that I thought it might have been a prank. After all, that would have been right in Fielder’s wheelhouse. Nope. Not a prank at all. A very real ending. A show about narcissist home developers ends with a guy flying into space. Do not waste your time with “The Curse.” Staring at drying paint will be a better investment of your precious minutes. I can’t believe I was suckered into watching this trash. I’m embarrassed of myself. Have you seen it? Let me know your final impressions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.