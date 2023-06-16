‘The Crowded Room’ Might Be The Most Sinister And Mysterious Show On TV: REVIEW

Videos by OutKick

“The Crowded Room” is an unbelievably sinister ride that is definitely worth checking out.

The highly-anticipated Apple TV+ show with Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried recently premiered on the streaming platform, and I couldn’t have been more excited to check it out.

The plot revolves around Danny Sullivan (Holland) being accused of a shooting in 1979, and the story is told through an interrogation with Rya Goodwin (Seyfried) after he’s taken into custody.

Viewers are taken on a ride starting with Danny’s time as an outcast in high school to where he finds himself now in police custody.

The show is downright incredible through two episodes.

“The Crowded Room” is awesome.

A great mystery has to make you question everything in the show. A great mystery should keep you on edge at all times.

That’s the template that is proven to work. It’s the template that made “True Detective” a legendary series. Through two episodes, it definitely looks like “The Crowded Room” will successfully use that template to take viewers on a sinister and ominous journey.

Early on in the series, viewers see Danny leave his broken home and stepfather to live in a house known as “The Ghost House.” He’s joined by Ariana in the house, who is missing in the 1979 timeline after the shooting, and landlord Yitzak.

“The Crowded Room” is an outstanding show. (Credit: Apple TV+)

The series is unbelievably dark.

It’s clear through two episodes that nothing is as it appears. Are any of the people around Danny real? Is Ariana real or is she in his head?

There’s a sex scene that isn’t shown at other than the early stages that raises so many questions I won’t even begin to dive into here.

“The Crowded Room” captivates viewers. (Credit: Apple TV+)

Police believe Danny might be a serial killer. Rya isn’t convinced. What we know for sure – without spoiling too much – is the information the viewers have is not the full picture.

My early theory is Danny Sullivan has created these characters in his head and has killed a lot of people. The characters closest to him are all creations he uses to disassociate from the violence he’s done. That’s a theory. I have no idea if it’s true.

What I do know is the show is incredibly unsettling. Tom Holland is taking a year off from acting after filming “The Crowded Room.” It had that kind of impact on him.

Tom Holland is excellent in “The Crowded Room.” (Credit: Apple TV+)

There are a total of 10 episodes in “The Crowded Room.” I’m hooked after the first two, and can’t wait to watch the mystery of Danny Sullivan unravel. Definitely give it a shot if you love mysteries. It’s 100% worth your time.