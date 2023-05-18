Epic Trailer Released For Post-Apocalyptic Thriller ‘The Creator’

Videos by OutKick

John David Washington’s new movie “The Creator” looks like it’s going to be a wild roller coaster ride.

Details surrounding the film have been kept tightly under wraps, but the chilling trailer paints a very grim and dark picture of humans battling AI in a post-apocalyptic world. That’s becoming a more and more popular theme in entertainment.

It’s almost like people realize AI might not be the greatest thing ever invented! Now, Denzel Washington’s star son will give fans an epic journey with “The Creator.” Check out the trailer below.

“The Creator” with John David Washington looks incredibly fun.

First off, that’s the coolest version of “Dream On” I’ve ever heard in my life. Who is responsible for making it? The person deserves a massive raise.

It perfectly sets the ominous tone that makes it clear viewers are in for a dark and sinister time.

Second, “The Creator” looks like it’s going to be absolutely awesome. Entertainment about AI being a danger is becoming more and more popular.

FX’s new thriller series “Class of ’09” is focused on the exact same thing. “The Creator” clearly won’t paint AI in a positive light at all.

That’s clear to anyone who watched the preview.

“The Creator” with John David Washington looks like it’s going to be awesome. (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-226wuLBkN8)

Plus, John David Washington is an outstanding actor. He definitely takes after his dad. He got his first major break with “Ballers” on HBO, and has also scored several major movie roles, most notably “Tenet.”

He has a long way to go to catch Denzel when it comes to career accomplishments, but he’s definitely on his way. The man can act.

John David Washington stars in “The Creator.” (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

“The Creator” hits theaters September 29. It seems like it’s definitely going to generate plenty of interest.