The Corporate Media Is Tired Of Covering Hunter Biden: Bobby Burack

Videos by OutKick

The corporate media is tired of covering Hunter Biden.

The sentiment follows a rather unusual court hearing Wednesday in which Hunter planned to agree to a plea deal, saw the deal fall apart, and ultimately pleaded not guilty.

The hearing and recent testimonies from two IRS whistleblowers have put Hunter back atop in the news, to the chagrin of those who cover the news.

Rachel Lindsay guested hosted The View on Thursday to discuss how the entire show is “exhausted” by the coverage of Hunter:

“I think we’re all exhausted about talking about Hunter Biden and I feel like yesterday was probably a field day for a lot of Republicans. It was like Christmas morning because it plays into the conspiracy theories that they have about Hunter Biden.”

Stephen A. Smith advised critics of Hunter to “grow up,” accept that he won’t go to jail, and move on:

“He’s not going to jail, ladies and gentlemen. He’s the president’s son and short of physically harming somebody else, he’s not going to jail,” Smith said.

“The Republicans in the house want to be in an uproar. They want to be apoplectic because ‘my God, preferential treatment was accorded to the son of the President of the United States of America.’ Why the hell wouldn’t preferential treatment be accorded to the son of the President of the United States?” Smith ranted. “If I’m the Commander-in-chief, I’m in charge of law enforcement throughout the country…Why wouldn’t I have an inside track? Why wouldn’t I have inroads?”

“Why are you acting like you don’t know that in the United States of America? Will you grow the hell up. Now if somebody shoots somebody on Fifth Avenue like Trump claimed he could years ago and get away with it? That’s a different argument,” he concludes.

Next, Mehdi Hasan tweeted he wished there were a propaganda arm for the Democrat Party to offset the right-wing media reporting on Hunter.

“Imagine if liberals or the Dems had a nationwide messaging apparatus, an actual propaganda arm, which pumped out Jared Kushner’s name and alleged misdeeds daily, 100s of times,” tweeted Hasan. Then you start to understand the messaging imbalance in this country & how the GOP gets away with so much.”

Note: Hasan works for MSNBC, a propaganda arm for the Democrat Party.

Screeches similar to Smith’s, The View’s, and Hasan’s echo throughout the industry. The corporate press frames the Hunter Biden saga as a right-wing talking point, a matter much ado about nothing.

Of course, that is not true.

Hunter is the son of the sitting president. He has committed a litany of crimes, relating to tax and firearm violations. And before Wednesday, he had agreed to a sweetheart deal to stay out of jail, at the same time former president Donald Trump faces multiple politically-motivated indictments.

OutKick’s Bobby Burack discussed the latest with Hunter Biden on SiriusXM Patriot with Stacy Washington.

Hunter is proof of a two-tiered justice system. As is he proof of the legal advantage one receives upon being related to the president. Those are not small developments.

Moreover, there is growing evidence that Joe Biden knew of Hunter’s overseas business dealings despite the president’s repeated denials.

“Hunter Biden would dial in his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, on speakerphone into meetings with his overseas business partners, according to testimony expected before Congress this week from Devon Archer, the first son’s former best friend,” New York Post writer Miranda Devine reported last week. “Archer, 48, who is facing jail for his role in a $60 million bond fraud, is scheduled to testify to the House Oversight Committee about meetings he witnessed that were attended by Joe Biden either in person or via speakerphone when Hunter would call his father and introduce him to foreign business partners or prospective investors. “ … “Burisma’s owner, Mykola Zlochevsky also allegedly claimed to have two recordings of conversations that included Joe Biden, and another 15 recordings involving Hunter, as well as “many text messages” and two documents that the informant “understood to be wire transfer statements, bank records” that record “payment(s) to the Bidens were made, presumably in exchange for Shokin’s firing.” “In the FBI document, known as an FD-1023, Zlochevsky is quoted calling Joe Biden “the big guy.” New York Post.

Archer is expected to testify that “Big Guy” was a nickname used by Hunter’s business partners to refer to his father. Another former business partner, Tony Bobulinski, also says Joe Biden is the “Big Huy.”

Of course, he is the Big Guy.

Then there are the auxiliary topics that make Hunter newsworthy.

He fathered a little girl with a stripper four years ago. And while his personal relationships are not worthy of mass coverage, how his father has handled the birth of the child most certainly is.

“I have six grandchildren. I am crazy about them. I speak to them every single day,” Joe told reporters in April.

No, he has seven.

Yet Joe continues to deny that the girl exists despite a recent report that she is aware that her grandfather is the president.

Hunter’s irresponsibilities — from knocking up a stripper to never meeting his daughter — have exposed how Joe would rather pretend as if the girl was never born than face his son’s mishaps. That speaks to Joe not as a politician, but a man.

Hunter is also a former and perhaps current crackhead. Crack was recently found at the White House, where Hunter stayed. Apparently, that investigation is no longer ongoing and a culprit was never named.

Imagine that.

Hunter and Joe are the reason Hunter is in the news. The coverage of him is not a product of right-wing hysteria or GOP propaganda.

Still, the press hopes to deflect attention away from Hunter because of what it has and might further reveal about his father ahead of an election in which the media will again look to aide Joe Biden across the finish line.