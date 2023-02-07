Amazon’s New Series ‘The Consultant’ Looks Incredibly Dark And Twisted

Videos by OutKick

Is “The Consultant” bound to be a hit for Amazon?

The streaming and tech giant released a trailer for the upcoming series with Christoph Waltz, and it looks incredibly twisted and dark.

Christoph Waltz stars in “The Consultant” on Amazon Prime. (Credit: Amazon Studios)

Amazon describes the series as, “A twisted, comedic-thriller series that explores the sinister relationship between boss and employee. When a new consultant, Regus Patoff (Christoph Waltz), is hired to improve the business at the App-based gaming company CompWare, employees experience new demands and challenges that put everything into question… including their lives.”

Dive into the trailer for the series, which also includes Nat Wolff, below.

Will “The Consultant” be any good?

Obviously, a trailer is always cut to make a series or film look as engaging and captivating as possible. That’s how marketing works.

Nobody would see a film or show if the trailer was terrible. It’s meant to draw people in, and that’s why you simply can’t judge anything off a preview.

Will “The Consultant” be worth watching? (Credit: Amazon Studios)

Having said that, this is a hell of a trailer for “The Consultant,” and it’s giving me serious “Severance” vibes with a little splash of “Westworld.”

Clearly, things won’t be as they appear and Waltz’s Regus Patoff is going to be a very sinister antagonist.

Amazon releases a preview for “The Consultant.” (Credit: Amazon Studios)

Is there anything to be concerned about?

While I found the trailer for “The Consultant” to be rather engaging and interesting, the only red flag was the remark about remote work.

The last thing fans need is a show that gets preachy. That’s not to say that’s what will happen, but that line just stood out as a bit forced.

However, if that’s the only red flag, the series is in great shape overall.

What is “The Consultant” about? (Credit: Amazon Studios)

“The Consultant” premieres February 24 on Netflix. Given the impressive cast and intriguing preview, it might be worth our time to check out.