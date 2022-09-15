The Citadel Is Investigating Its Ticket Office Calling Clay Travis A Racist

You just never know who or what hates OutKick founder Clay Travis.
The Citadel tells OutKick that it’s investigating a Twitter direct message sent to Clay from the school’s ticket office calling him a “racist.”
“You’re the one talking about racism?” someone with access to the school’s account wrote in the fiery direct message. “You are a racist you know that right?” the account fired back.
In a brief statement to OutKick, The Citadel says it’s aware of the issue and that “it’s being investigated.”
The Citadel ticket office evidently hates me. And I was just about to buy season tickets too. pic.twitter.com/ZWPVpirm7U
— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 15, 2022
“The message sent goes against the values of our institution,” the military college in Charleston, S.C., added, before going even further with its message via two follow-up tweets.
“The Citadel does not tolerate the behavior seen in the direct messages to Clay Travis. Neither The Citadel nor its Athletics Department is accusing Clay Travis of being a racist; racism is entirely inconsistent with our core values of honor, duty and respect.
“The Citadel is an inclusive institution, open to people from all walks of life and with varying points of view. We are actively looking to look into the matter and will take all appropriate actions when we discover the source of the messages.”
— The Citadel (@Citadel1842) September 15, 2022
While it’s one thing for Clay to get into heated battles with the likes of maniac Keith Olbermann and woke snowflake Stan Van Gundy over COVID, it’s another for a college ticket office to start labeling the guy a “racist” via direct message.
From our research, it appears The Citadel’s ticket office is the very first of its kind to take aim at the talking head. And probably the first ticket office to delete its Twitter account.
