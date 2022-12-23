The Chicago Bears Are Changing Their Tailgate Rules Because Of The Arctic Weather Conditions

Ahead of this Saturday’s historic arctic weather conditions in Chicago, the Bears have made changes to how fans will be able to tailgate at Soldier Field ahead of the matchup vs. the Buffalo Bills.

Although diehard Bears fans that frequently go to games might already know some of the rules, anyone that maybe got some early Bears tickets from Santa may not.

More importantly however, the organization has announced that there will be even MORE restrictions than usual ahead of tomorrow’s game.

Let’s take a look at some of the things not permitted.

Tents were previously restricted but I know for a fact that I’ve been at Bears tailgates and people still had tents up. But with winds expected to reach 40-50mph gusts, the Bears don’t need tents, umbrellas and poles flying all over the parking lots, so expect that to be enforced.

In addition to the already in-place no air fryers and certain grills, the Bears are limiting ANYTHING that has to do with cooking this Sunday. In the past, certain propane tanks were allowed, but they will all be banned on Sunday.

The amended rules also warn fans to expect more grilling regulations because of the wind.

My advice? If you’re going to the game just leave all your grills, fryers, tanks, anything electric or gas-powered at home. Nothing worst than taking the time to pack it in the truck just to not be able to use it, or even have it confiscated.

The Chicago Bears have changed their tailgating rules prior to this Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills due to weather conditions. (Chris Sweda / Chicago Tribune)

NO COOKING FOR CHICAGO BEARS FANS

Essentially, if you’re going to be going to the game on Sunday, your tailgate food options will be extremely limited.

So get ready to stock up on some hoagies, some cold deep dish pizza and a whole lotta chips.

THERE ARE CHANGES INSIDE THE STADIUM AS WELL

There will also be some changes when fans get inside Solder Field.

Fans won’t be allowed to bring in cardboard to sit on or put under their feet. I have no idea why – they don’t explain. Maybe because they don’t want the cardboard to inevitably end up on the field once the Chicago Bears start losing? Or some hammered drunk fans to light the cardboard on fire?

Certain entrances are going to be off limits and they expect some concession stands to be closed due to the frigid temps.

But don’t worry because you can wear battery-powered clothing to keep you warm.

The team announced there will be coffee and hot chocolate readily available throughout the stadium and via in-seat vendors.

I assume that’s free. If churches and bingo clubs can offer free coffee, I’m sure the Bears owners, the McCaskey family can afford to hand out some free cups of Joe to the brave fans attending Sunday’s game.

Chicago Bears fans won’t be able to use propane tanks and other grills this weekend. (Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

IT’S FOOTBALL WEATHER DAMNIT

There’s two ways to look at this.

One, many on social media are wondering why anyone is even bother going to the game. After all, the weather is expected to be the coldest its ever been at Soldier Field.

And you’re almost guaranteed to wake up Sunday or Monday being sick after spending 4+ hours outside in those temperatures.

But on the flip side, THIS IS FOOTBALL WEATHER DAMNIT.

We wait all year long for football season and by God fans deserve to go to the game. Even the Bills’ Josh Allen, who will be the quarterback against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, has talked about what makes football so different from every other sport. Last week Allen said that anyone who wants a football dome because of snow concerns are “soft.” Hell yeah they are.

So good luck to anyone braving the cold temperatures in Chicago or anywhere else this weekend. Make sure to tweet us your tailgate experiences and photos!