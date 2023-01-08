The Cavinder Twins Celebrate Their ‘Triplet’ Mom’s Birthday By Dancing In Bikinis

NIL superstars and Miami Hurricanes basketball players, Hanna and Haley Cavinder, showed their mom some love for her birthday this week.

Their “best friend and triplet” joined them as they fired up the “cavindertwins” TikTok and celebrated by dancing in bikinis. In the nine second clip mom, Katie Cavinder, stands there with a smile of her face. The Cavinder twins showed off their dance moves on either side of her.

Cavinder Twins pose in Miami Hurricanes uniforms (Image Credit: Hanna Cavinder/Instagram)

The caption of the video, shared with their more than 4.1 million TikTok followers reads, “Happy bday to our triple mama cav.” The two guards point out in the text overlay of the video that they’re not too worried about aging.

It reads, “When it’s your mom’s birthday but you don’t fear age because she looks like this.”

Momma also got some love over on Instagram where they shared several photos of their triplet on their joint page. Along with the content dump the twins shared a heartfelt message in the caption.

The twins wrote, “mama cav dump happy birthday to our best friend & triplet. You’re the most selfless, hardworking & supportive person.

“Thank you for challenging us each day & making us better. We love you more than you’ll ever know. Our biggest motivation.”

The Only Numbers That Matter For The Cavinder Twins Are Up At The U

The offseason decision to leave Fresno State for Miami was a good one for the twins. As far as content creation and name, image, and likeness anyway. You can’t beat Miami weather.

The Hurricanes are currently 9-6 and in the lower half of the ACC standings. Both Hanna and Haley’s numbers are down across the board, except for one.

While still holding down the fourth and fifth spots on the Women’s NIL top 100 list, their valuation is on the rise. You can’t pay the bills with wins and losses in the ACC. NIL deals are a different story.