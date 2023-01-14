The Cavinder Twins Celebrate Their Birthday In Bikinis, Kliff Kingsbury’s Girlfriend Is Ready For Valentines Day & It’s Wild Card Weekend

Wild Card Weekend is here

The College Football season has sadly come to an end. As disappointing as that is there is still football to be played and for that we should all be thankful.

Wild Card Weekend has arrived and with it we’re going to see who is really ready for the spotlight of the playoffs and who was just pretending during the regular season.

Saturday’s games kickoff with the Seahawks taking on the 49ers in San Fransisco. The Brock Party is going to get a taste of postseason football whether he’s ready for it or not.

The 49ers have the better team, but with a third-string rookie quarterback anything can happen.

The night game has the Chargers making the trip to Jacksonville, Florida to take on the Jaguars. This game is a true toss up. Either team can find a way to lose and have their playoff hopes come to an unceremonious end.

The game might truly come down to the team who gives away to the other team less. That or the team with the quarterback having the better hair day. Look good, play good.

Here’s a little hype music to help prepare for the weekend ahead.

A little TOO excited for Wild Card weekend approaching. Made a rendition of the @NFLonFOX theme song 🏈 WHO DEY 🐅 pic.twitter.com/xxgxJ8xptL — Dylan Bodley (@DylanBodley) January 13, 2023

History of the World Part 1 finally has a part 2

It turns out, that despite the best efforts of some, comedy is still alive and well. 96-year-old Mel Brooks is dropping History of the World Part 2. The eight-part series will appear on Hulu in March and is the long awaited follow-up to his classic History of the World Part 1.

If you missed OutKick’s own, David Hookstead’s, article about the series, I highly recommend you check it out. He threw some scenes in from the original that remind you just how funny of a movie it is.

Here’s the trailer for the new Hulu series.

A little hype music, a little laughter, now we’re ready to get this Saturday rolling. Good luck to those of you who have a team playing games today.

Quick-E Mart owner comes from behind the counter and eliminates a customer with a savage 1-hitter-quitter for talking reckless… pic.twitter.com/7XVakJtT55 — Fight Haven (@FightHaven) January 13, 2023

I am BEGGING you to watch this TikTok a dude has rarely rocked even half this hard pic.twitter.com/UO9NPE5T6Z — Meat Davidson (@BevsNotGuilty) January 13, 2023

A list of local candidates the Titans should NOT consider for the GM job:



– The La Vergne Police Department

– Kid Rock

– The Bang This Twins

– Brittany Aldean

– Bart Durham pic.twitter.com/qpPmLnFlsZ — Jack Gentry (@jackagentry) January 13, 2023

Who remembers having to sit in the middle seat in the back…with the hump on the floor! '80s comfort 🤣 pic.twitter.com/2ymdtlMOMD — LandOfThe80s (@landofthe80s) January 11, 2023

saved by the covid shield pic.twitter.com/r2qPw4OdWx — Never tell me the odds ! (@nevertellmeodd) January 13, 2023

You know that shit has gotten real when the goalies decide to throw down and this is about as real as it gets. As Apollo Creed said at the end of Rocky III, “Ding, ding.”



pic.twitter.com/DHzaxcrcFl — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) January 14, 2023

Fans in Detroit after missing the playoffs but being the reason the

Packers did too… pic.twitter.com/7HAuwBrJZ4 — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 9, 2023