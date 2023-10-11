The Carton Show’s Willie Colon Tees Off On Deshaun Watson ‘Should Be Embarrassed!’

Videos by OutKick

Deshaun Watson was on the sidelines in Week 4 to watch his Cleveland Browns receive a beating courtesy of their division rival Baltimore Ravens. Now, Willie Colon of FS1’s The Carton Show is calling him out for not sucking it up and playing ball.

Watson has been dealing with a shoulder injury which meant that back-up Dorian Thompson-Robinson was under center, and the Browns failed to get into the endzone at all, losing 28-3.

It’s still up in the air as to whether or not Watson will be back in the lineup this weekend against the San Francisco 49ers, but Colon — a former NFLer himself who played for the Steelers and Jets — thinks he needs to get back at it.

“In Pittsburgh, we had a saying. ‘There’s a difference between injured and hurt,” Colon said. “Injured is your arm is dangling off your body. Hurt is it’s attached, but I can still do my job.”

No prizes here for guessing which category Colon said Watson falls under.

Colon Said Watson Should Be Embarrassed

Colon ripped Watson for not coming to the table for the Browns franchise considering everything they went through to bring him to town, likening it to climbing “over Mount Olympus.”

“On top of that, we watched three weeks of Joe Burrow sit in the pocket, take shots at the shot, drag his leg up and down the field, and try to win his team a damn football game,” he said. “I’m a fan of Deshaun Watson but if I’m the offensive line, I’m like, “‘Come on, homie, you’re embarrassing us because we need you.'”

He argued that the Browns don’t have a competent offense without their $230 million QB under center.

“You’re supposed to be our number one quarterback and you’re afraid to level the locker room? You should be embarrassed of yourself because in the AFC North, we pride ourselves on football, defense, and going out and kicking butt.”

Colon said Watson was being soft, then rattled off a list of medicinal remedies, some that probably aren’t NFL-approved,

He wrapped up by talking about playing alongside Ben Roethlisberger, a quarterback famous for playing while battling injury.

“There was times I left the locker room, and I said ‘Bro, we got you today,’ and he was at the locker with duct tape, like, ‘No, I got this.'”

