Upcoming CIA Film ‘The Bricklayer’ Promises Death And Violence In Explosive Trailer

“The Bricklayer” looks like the definition of a popcorn flick.

I stumbled across the trailer for the film with Aaron Eckhart and Nina Dobrev, and it took me all of two seconds for my interest to be captivated.

The plot of the film is described as, “When a rogue insurgent blackmails the CIA by assassinating foreign journalists and framing the government, the agency must lure their most brilliant yet rebellious operative out of retirement to unravel the international conspiracy.”

Yeah, go ahead and inject that plot right into my veins. Sounds like the dream of every teenage boy who likes action movies.

Check out the trailer below. It definitely appears like a very fun movie.

Explosive trailer for “The Bricklayer” promises action.

What do we all think? I think it looks damn good. There’s nothing wrong with a great popcorn flick. In fact, we need more movies like that.

As I often say, most of what Hollywood pumps out is complete garbage. It’s pretty rare these days to get a movie that isn’t injected with some kind of woke nonsense.

It’s repulsive to see what the entertainment industry produces. People want to be entertained, and that’s what it appears like this movie will do.

A CIA agent who plays by his own rules while taking out bad guys? Say no more. Take the money out of my wallet right now. Plus, do you really need extra convincing to see a movie featuring Nina Dobrev? The answer to that question should be a resounding no.

Nina Dobrev stars in the upcoming movie “The Bricklayer.” (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

“The Bricklayer” premieres January 5th, and something tells me it will be the perfect kind of movie for a few beers and mindless fun. Sign me up. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.