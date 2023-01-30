Chilling Trailer Drops For Stephen King’s ‘The Boogeyman’

Videos by OutKick

“The Boogeyman” looks like it might be a solid horror film.

A trailer has dropped for the film from Stephen King, and while he might be comically woke, there’s no question he knows how to tell a great story. It certainly looks like “The Boogeyman” won’t be an exception to that standard.

The plot of the horror story is, “High school student Sadie Harper and her younger sister Sawyer are reeling from the recent death of their mother and aren’t getting much support from their father, Will, a therapist who is dealing with his own pain. When a desperate patient unexpectedly shows up at their home seeking help, he leaves behind a terrifying supernatural entity that preys on families and feeds on the suffering of its victims.”

Sound interesting? Well, just wait until you fire up the preview. I just wouldn’t suggest trying to watch it before needing to get some sleep.

Will “The Boogeyman” live up to the hype?

Say whatever you want about Stephen King (there’s plenty to criticize), but the one thing you can’t really say is that he doesn’t know how to entertain.

In terms of pure storytelling ability, he’s among the best. He’s responsible for “Carrie,” “The Shining,” “It,” “The Stand,” “The Green Mile” and several other major successes.

Now, another one of his stories is coming to the big screen. Judging from the preview, “The Boogeyman” is going to be insanely sinister.

Stephen King’s “The Boogeyman” looks awesome. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)

Generally with horror movies, you have two choices. You have to be incredibly dark and serious or you go the exact opposite direction by not taking it too seriously.

King is a master in the former. That should give fans of the genre hope “The Boogeyman” will be outstanding when it drops June 2.

Even though Stephen King’s very preachy with his politics, his stories are almost always worth checking out. I have no doubt “The Boogeyman” will be great.

Will “The Boogeyman” from Stephen King live up to the hype? (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Finally, if you want an awesome show from King to watch, check out “11.22.63” on Hulu. It’s one of the best TV shows made over the past 15-20 years. It’s absolutely exceptional.