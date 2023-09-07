The Bikini Bartenders At Florida’s Undertow Beach Bar Are Incredible Athletes

Videos by OutKick

God bless Florida.

Ron, if you’re reading this post, I need you to do whatever you can within your powers to protect Undertow Beach Bar on St. Pete Beach from the wokes, OSHA and any other government agency that might try to intervene and shut down the fun that is going on at one of America’s Greatest Bars, as named by the OutKick Culture Department.

Yes, I’m talking to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is known to consume OutKick content from time to time. I just know there are miserable Karens out there ready to bitch and complain about the fun that’s going on at Undertow where the bikini bartenders have been hanging from the building’s rafters to pour shots into mouths.

The girls, who clearly know how to party and are a huge asset to the United States, have even come up with a routine they’re calling the ‘Cheek Chug’ where one of the bartenders squeezes out a Busch Light for a customer who then chugs the beer.

Simple, right?

And sooooooo fun.

But we know what happens when we Americans who LOVE fun try to have more fun — there’s always someone ready to start bitching about the fun. Someone will call the county commissioners. Someone will say it’s not safe for the ladies to be hanging upside down from the rafters. The miserable white hairs on St. Pete Beach will say something about how this is bringing down their property values.

That is why it’s so important for Ron to be on our side here. We CANNOT allow our beloved United States to lose to the wokes who hate hot women doing gymnastics routines mere steps from the Gulf of Mexico while people have a blast.

Do we want Kayla swinging from the rafters? Hell yeah!

Do we want the bikini bartenders ripping off cheek chugs with the fans? Hell yeah!

Step aside, Big Daddy Government. The ladies at Undertow will take it from here.

If you stop into the Undertow, tell @chuckofficial_ & @kayla.neumen OutKick sent you and you appreciate them standing up for this great country one upside-down shot at a time.

And the ladies at Undertow love the USA…protect this place, Ron!